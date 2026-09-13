Woman wearing Star of David allegedly attacked in Berlin

A woman wearing a Star of David was allegedly stabbed after being accosted by two unidentified men in central Berlin at around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, according to a police statement.

The men hurled antisemitic insults at the woman on Torstrasse, a main thoroughfare in the Mitte district, before one of them allegedly attacked the 43-year-old with a broken bottle, police said.

The woman suffered several cuts to her hand and was taken to the hospital by emergency responders, per the statement.

No additional details were given regarding the suspects, who fled the scene.

The number of antisemitic incidents documented in Germany in 2025 rose slightly from the previous year to a record 8,725, according to the Berlin-based Federal Association of Departments for Research and Information on Antisemitism.

“The number of incidents has remained consistently high since Oct. 7, 2023, and continues to affect the lives of Jewish people,” the report said, adding that “Israel-related antisemitism” accounted for 68% of all incidents.

The 2025 tally, up by 98 incidents from 2024, included 178 assaults and 257 cases involving threats.

The 2022 tally stood at 2,480 incidents.