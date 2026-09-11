US agency won’t comment on ongoing probes, after its head said at GOP midterm event that Ilhan Omar married her brother

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security told JNS that it cannot comment on ongoing investigations after Markwayne Mullin, the department secretary, said at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas this week that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) “married her brother to try to bring him into the United States.”

“Something’s going to happen,” Mullin said in Dallas. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

A spokesman for the department told JNS on Friday that “as a matter of policy, DHS does not comment on specific investigative techniques, ongoing investigations or potential future actions.”

“No one, including members of Congress, are above the law,” the spokesman said.

Omar has denied allegations that she married her brother and committed immigration fraud.