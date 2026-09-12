More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

US cautions Americans in UAE regarding Jewish- and Israeli-associated sites

The embassy advised American citizens to “remain vigilant” and maintain “heightened situational awareness.”

JNS Staff
View of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
A view of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on Dec. 16, 2022. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.
(Sept. 12, 2026 / JNS)

The U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates issued on Friday a security alert to Americans regarding “locations in the UAE associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship.”

The mission advised Americans to exercise increased caution for areas associated with Jewish religious sites and Israeli communities, remain vigilant, maintain heightened situational awareness, and practice good personal security measures.

It noted that U.S. citizens may enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and help authorities locate those enrolled during an emergency.

Tensions in the Gulf region have spiked in recent weeks amid back-and-forth attacks between American forces and their allies, and Iranian forces.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about his decision to launch military action against Iran in February, arguing that it was necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t believe in the word ‘regret.’ If I had it to do again, I would do exactly as I did,” Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

When Ingraham suggested that Republicans might otherwise be cruising toward victory in the U.S. midterm elections, Trump pointed to the threat posed by Tehran.

“Supposing we were cruising, and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon. They would use it,” he said.

Trump has said that the war with Iran will end shortly after the Nov. 3 elections, arguing that the Islamic Republic is seeking to influence the vote in hopes of dealing with weakened administration.

Iran Middle East Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
A masked member of Hamas in the southern Gaza Strip. Credit: Saeed Mohammed/Flash90.
U.S. News
Oct. 7 reshaped US terror threat landscape, new House report says
Rep. Andrew Garbarino said that the mission to protect the United States from terrorists “requires persistent vigilance and adaptation to keep pace with the contemporary threat environment.”
September 11, 2026 02:38 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Former Israeli hostage Agam Berger with her parents, Meirav and Shlomi, aboard an Israeli Air Force helicopter en route to a hospital following her release after 482 days in Hamas captivity, Jan. 30, 2025. Credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Our prayers for return of the hostages were fulfilled
“Dear people of Israel, it turns out that our blessings work,” the prime minister said ahead of the Hebrew New Year.
September 12, 2026 11:00 AM
JNS Staff
Silver Spring Jewish Center, in Montgomery County, Md. Credit: Bohemian Baltimore via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
BREAKING: Judge shields Maryland synagogue from gun restrictions in time for High Holidays
“We now have the ability to ensure the protection of our institution as we go into this critical time,” Rabbi J. Menashe Shapiro told JNS.
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Boy George on stage at Temple Sholom with Rabbi Dan Moscovitz. Vancouver, British Columbia. Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: Rhonda Dent Photography.
World News
In Vancouver, Boy George performs ‘We Will Dance Again’ for first time in public
“I went to the Nova exhibit,” the British musical artist told the audience about his inspiration for the song. “So it was like walking into my world.”
Sept. 10, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
06:32
Netanyahu marks 25 years since 9/11: ‘We will defeat terror’
06:22
Ahead of Rosh Hashanah, MDA tallies 2 million emergency calls
06:11
Israeli forces arrest terrorist near Ramallah planning imminent attack
05:33
Sacha Baron Cohen to star in Tarantino’s first play
04:52
Top Fatah official says Palestinian elections will be delayed
04:44
Israeli security forces slay Hamas Khan Yunis Brigade commander
04:40
IDF thwarts preparations to smuggle weapons near Jordanian border
04:11
Rubio marks one year since Charlie Kirk killing
03:35
Dermer denies alleged pre-Oct. 7 Netanyahu-UAE warning call
03:10
Galilee tech education hub opens in Tel-Hai with Isaac Herzog
02:29
Herzog: On 9/11, Israel stands with America, its ‘greatest ally and friend’
02:08
Switzerland releases dossier on Josef Mengele
01:48
Trump has ‘no regrets’ over Iran war
01:18
US forces redirected 96 commercial vessels as part of Iran blockade
00:59
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel complex, consolidating security zone in Lebanon
00:07
IDF kills Hamas Nukhba terrorist who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7
23:03
IDF conducts pre-holiday surprise exercise in Judea and Samaria
22:27
Israel’s population reaches 10.3 million ahead of Jewish New Year
15:37
New sports-betting ad featuring Sydney Sweeney plays Israeli national anthem
14:54
Saudi oil production falls to lowest level since Gulf War
14:54
Report: Iran resumes ballistic missile production
13:54
Houthis capture Red Sea port of Mokha
13:25
Israelis to get official travel direction on Thai laws, culture, deputy head of Israeli embassy says
13:17
New Jersey to ‘strengthen security’ around houses of worship during Jewish High Holidays, Gov. Mikie Sherrill says
13:09
Algeria to sever diplomatic ties with UAE
12:33
Multiple Muslim countries condemn Netanyahu’s entry into Syria
12:26
Construction observed at Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain, UN-affiliated nuclear watchdog says
08:59
Suspected Ebola patient to be isolated at Jerusalem hospital
08:59
Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations
08:48
Israel, Cyprus advance emergency-response cooperation
08:36
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange market value tops $1 trillion
07:48
Israel: Hamas praise for UK sanctions a ‘glaring warning’
07:22
Israel Border Police arrests infiltrators ahead of Jewish holidays
07:02
Israel forces seal Palestinian tunnel discovered north of Jerusalem
06:38
Katz: Any Iranian attack will bring blows Tehran ‘has not yet suffered’
06:22
Haniyeh’s sister testifies in terror-incitement trial over post-Oct. 7 messages
06:02
Missing Samaria man found safe after entering Palestinian village
05:48
Samaria: Search underway for missing Ariel resident
05:33
IDF commander says Beit Hanun tunnel network destroyed
05:12
Israeli FM thanks Farage for Reform UK’s backing of the Jewish state
04:51
US: South Lebanon does not belong to regional actors or militias
04:32
Herzog visits Galilee apiary ahead of Rosh Hashanah
04:19
MK Son Har-Melech hails killing of Hamas terrorist tied to husband’s murder
04:11
Israel marks three decades of National Health Insurance Law
03:51
IDF highlights Hezbollah use of Lebanese schools for military activity
03:31
Syria condemns Netanyahu’s Mount Hermon visit
03:03
IDF rejects Guterres’s criticism of Lebanon operations
03:01
Israeli Diaspora affairs minister dismisses UK sanctions, takes swipe at foreign secretary
02:53
IDF, Shin Bet strike three Hamas weapons depots in Gaza
02:40
Likud accuses Mohammed Dahlan of being behind disputed ‘Haaretz’ report
More Updates
JNS TV
Think Twice
A referendum on Netanyahu or his opponents?
September 10, 2026 05:15 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
COLUMNS
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Britain’s attempt to isolate Israel illustrates its irrelevance
Jonathan S. Tobin
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The ethnic cleansers of Whitehall
Melanie Phillips