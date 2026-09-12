US cautions Americans in UAE regarding Jewish- and Israeli-associated sites

The U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates issued on Friday a security alert to Americans regarding “locations in the UAE associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities, including places of worship.”

The mission advised Americans to exercise increased caution for areas associated with Jewish religious sites and Israeli communities, remain vigilant, maintain heightened situational awareness, and practice good personal security measures.

It noted that U.S. citizens may enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security messages and help authorities locate those enrolled during an emergency.

Security Alert: U.S. Embassy Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – September 11, 2026



Event: The U.S. Mission to the United Arab Emirates reminds Americans of the continued need for caution at locations in the UAE associated with the Jewish and Israeli communities, including places… pic.twitter.com/PKwsmKZ47R — US Mission to UAE (@USAinUAE) September 12, 2026

Tensions in the Gulf region have spiked in recent weeks amid back-and-forth attacks between American forces and their allies, and Iranian forces.

On Thursday, U.S. President Donald Trump said he has no regrets about his decision to launch military action against Iran in February, arguing that it was necessary to prevent Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“I don’t believe in the word ‘regret.’ If I had it to do again, I would do exactly as I did,” Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News.

When Ingraham suggested that Republicans might otherwise be cruising toward victory in the U.S. midterm elections, Trump pointed to the threat posed by Tehran.

“Supposing we were cruising, and all of a sudden Iran has a nuclear weapon. They would use it,” he said.

Trump has said that the war with Iran will end shortly after the Nov. 3 elections, arguing that the Islamic Republic is seeking to influence the vote in hopes of dealing with weakened administration.