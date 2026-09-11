Widow of 9/11 victim calls on Trump to release evidence of Saudi Arabia’s role in attacks

A widow of a victim of the Sept. 11 terror attacks called on the Trump administration to release files connecting Saudi Arabia to the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.

During a memorial marking 25 years since the tragedy, Terry Strada, widow of Tom Strada, said, “How can it be 25 years and still we have no justice for the role that Saudi Arabia played in your murder?”

“Yes, we finally made it into a court and have proved that the kingdom of Saudi Arabia fomented a rancid culture of anti-American terrorism around the globe and then sent its agents to support the radical Islamists hijackers so they could attack you and all of our loved ones,” Strada said.

“But for 25 years, administration after administration, including leaders in front of us here today, chose to protect the Saudis instead of standing with the 9/11 families,” she said.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and former Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush were present.

“They broke promises, both public and private. It’s been one betrayal after another,” the widow said. “President Trump can still change that. Tell the Saudis to stop lying.”

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) said afterward that 9/11 files will be “declassified” on Friday. It isn’t known publicly if those files relate to the allegations that Strada made.