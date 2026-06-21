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Wikipedia page for ‘2026 Iran War’ claims Islamic Republic won

A footnote from the reference links to news articles that fail to confirm the claim and state that Iran wasn’t completely vanquished.

JNS Staff
Wikipedia
Wikipedia. Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

The Islamic Republic won the “2026 Iran War,” according to the Wikipedia page for the conflict.

But when the crowd-sourced encyclopedia, which has a documented history of anti-Israel and antisemitic entries, cites news reports in a footnote ostensibly to support the claim that Iran won, it draws reader attention to sources that state that Iran wasn’t decimated or emerged in a better position in some ways. Not that it won.

“So, who actually won?” states an Indian Express article, which is the first reference in the Wikipedia footnote. “The answer depends entirely on who is being asked.”

Jason Brodsky, policy director at United Against Nuclear Iran, told JNS that the “Wikipedia characterization embraces the Islamic Republic’s theory of victory by merely surviving.”

“But it’s not a victory when the United States decapitated the Islamic Republic’s leadership, eroded its vital industries, degraded its defense industrial base, eroded its missile and drone program and decimated its militaries,” Brodsky told JNS.

Trump stated on Sunday of the Iranian regime that its “military is done, their navy is gone, their air force is gone, their launching pads, missiles, drones and manufacturing of same, is almost gone, their top two sets of leaders are gone, their inflation is at 250%, their economy is broken, their soldiers aren’t being paid, the Hormuz Strait is open, the oil is gushing and the U.S. stock market and jobs are at record highs.”

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