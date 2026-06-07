More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Albanian PM says Israel’s foes behind anti-Kushner protests

Edi Rama described opposition to Jared Kushner’s resort project as part of a “hybrid war” driven by false claims and online manipulation.

JNS Staff
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama makes a press statement ahead of the E.U.-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro on June 5, 2026. Photo by SAVO PRELEVIC / AFP via Getty Images.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama speaks to reporters ahead of the E.U.-Western Balkans Summit in Tivat, Montenegro, on June 5, 2026. Photo by Savo Prelevic/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 7, 2026 / JNS)

The prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama, said on Friday that street protests in his country about plans for a real-estate project led by former White House official Jared Kushner are part of a “hybrid war” led by “enemies of Albania and enemies of Israel.”

Rama, a center-left politician who has maintained friendly ties to both U.S. President Donald Trump and Israel despite their unpopularity in Europe, said this in a Euronews interview, in which he described the protests in recent days as the results of how the concerns of “well-meaning people” were “weaponized by the enemies of Albania and of Israel, because there is a narrative in the whole thing that this is about a hidden deal between me and [Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, through Jared Kushner, to bring the Palestinians in that part of Albania—which is a total fantasy.”

Hybrid war is a term that emerged in the 2000s to describe warfare in which a main component relies on nonmilitary vectors, such as psychological warfare and the erosion of the enemy’s internal cohesion or institutions. The term has been widely applied to Russia’s way of waging war against Ukraine, mainly before the full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Rama declined to name the people behind the phenomenon he described.

Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump’s elder daughter, and her husband, Kushner, a real-estate developer and investor who was one of the American president’s most influential advisers during his first term, recently unveiled plans to build a luxury vacation project in Albania’s uninhabited Sazan Island, a former communist-era military base.

The plans provoked protests on the far left and by environmentalists who claimed it would damage natural habitats, though Rama has said the plan was a “model for how you develop and how you make nature better by bringing people into nature.” Rama implied that some of the rhetoric about the planned project has antisemitic elements.

“In the first day [of the protests], imagine, we saw five times more users than the number of users that are the usual ones in the Albanian social media. It’s a lot of bots, it’s a lot of fake profiles, it’s a lot of attacks coming from all over. Now, this is one narrative. Because Albania has a very proud history of saving the Jews. Albania has a very proud position of never having had antisemitic sentiments. And there are enemies of Albania. They have names that want to fuel this among the Albanian Muslims that are incredibly tolerant, that are amazingly pro-European, that are citizens of Europe and nothing to do with this. This is one. The other narrative that is mixed with that is the environment,” Rama said.

During the Holocaust, when their country was occupied by Italian Fascist troops, Albanians, who are predominantly Muslim, rescued approximately 2,000 Jews, owing partly to Besa, a local code of honor and neighborly conduct. Due to the arrival of Jewish refugees from Bulgaria and Greece, Albania is perhaps the only Axis-occupied country that had more Jews after the Holocaust than before.

Anti-Israel Bias Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Pro-Palestinian activists protest for an eighth day at an encampment on the campus of McGill University in Montreal, May 4, 2024. Photo by Alexis Aubin/AFP via Getty Images.
Antisemitism
Israeli diplomat urges action after two Canadian synagogues attacked in 24 hours
“Expressions of concern must now be accompanied by decisive action,” said Israel’s consul-general in Toronto.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Magen David Adom emergency vehicles are seen at the scene of an attack near Tzur Natan in central Israel, June 7, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One dead, six wounded in central Israel shooting
One terrorist was slain at the scene, another caught, search for accomplices underway.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of Efrat
Israel News
Palestinian arrested after striking Israeli with his car in Judea
According to the IDF, the incident occurred after Israelis hurled rocks toward Palestinian vehicles.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Officials from the Israeli Defense Ministry and the U.S. government pose for a group photo in Tel Aviv this week during the opening meeting of talks on a new bilateral defense partnership, the ministry said. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
Israel, US open talks on post-2028 defense pact
The allies launch negotiations to replace expiring MoU, aiming to deepen cooperation and shift from aid to a full partnership framework.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
A United Hatzalah drone unit operating at an emergency scene, 2026. Credit: United Hatzalah.
Innovation
From beaches to hiking trails, United Hatzalah deploys drones for summer rescues
The emergency organization is combining advanced technology, water-rescue capabilities and public education to prevent tragedies during Israel’s busiest outdoor season.
June 7, 2026
Sharon Altshul
American troops in a U.S. Coast Guard landing craft approach Omaha Beach under fire during the D-Day invasion of German-occupied France on June 6, 1944. Credit: U.S. National Archives via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
U.S. Embassy Jerusalem marks D-Day anniversary
“Today we honor their extraordinary heroism and sacrifice,” said the embassy.
June 7, 2026
JNS Staff
Think Twice
Antisemites aren’t paying a price for their hate
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest David Harsanyi, Ep. 225
Jun. 4, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
President Trump: A second Obama?
Melanie Phillips
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
The deadly illusion of ‘quiet’ in Lebanon
Stephen M. Flatow