Bahrain issues two ‘potential threat’ alerts
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Bahrain’s Interior Ministry issued two “potential threat” alerts early on Sunday.
The ministry in X posts urged “citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels.”
It gave no further details on the threats, according to Reuters. The news agency said these were Bahrain’s first such warnings since September.
Bahrain is home to the U.S. Navy’s Fifth Fleet.
An alert of potential threat. The Ministry of Interior urged citizens and residents to remain calm, proceed to the nearest safe location, and follow news through official channels for the protection of public safety.#Bahrain #MOI— وزارة الداخلية - Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) November 15, 2026