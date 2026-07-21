Belgium advances boycott of Judea and Samaria goods

The Belgian government is advancing a royal decree to ban the import of goods produced in Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and Gaza.

The move makes Belgium the fourth European nation to impose such a boycott, joining Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland. The decision, approved by the Council of Ministers just before summer recess, amends a 1993 decree governing the transit and trade of goods and operates within the country’s existing import authorization system.

Laurens Soenen, spokesperson for Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, told JNS in written comments on Monday that import authorizations will be “systematically refused” for goods originating from Israeli communities in these areas. The origins of the goods will be verified using an existing European Union postcode list that determines eligibility for preferential tariffs.

A 120-day transitional period will allow business and administrators to adapt to the new rules. Soenen noted exemptions are in place for local Palestinian Arab producers and humanitarian supplies, emphasizing that the measure strictly targets the Israeli economy in the territories.

According to Soenen, Brussels considers the Israeli communities illegal under international law, a position he said is shared across the European Union, referring to the July 19, 2024 International Court of Justice advisory opinion.

He claimed that the decree is a response to specific Israeli government policies and “takes nothing away from Belgium’s relationship with Israel or from our attachment to Israel’s security.”

Israeli officials sharply criticized the Belgian move.

“Belgium has reached a point of no return,” Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel wrote on X. The former deputy minister of foreign affairs, who resigned from her position earlier this month, accused Brussels of signaling it is “not interested in having a Jewish minority within its borders,” adding: “It can continue importing radical Islam. We will continue exporting products from Judea and Samaria to countries that choose to import innovation, quality and technology.”