More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Belgium advances boycott of Judea and Samaria goods

A Belgian official told JNS the ban “takes nothing away from Belgium’s relationship with Israel or from our attachment to Israel’s security.”

Joshua Marks
A general view of the Psagot Winery, located in the Sha'ar Binyamin industrial park near the Israeli community of Psagot in Judea and Samaria, north of Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images.
A general view of the Psagot Winery, located in the Sha’ar Binyamin industrial park near the Israeli community of Psagot in Judea and Samaria, north of Jerusalem, Nov. 15, 2020. Photo by Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

The Belgian government is advancing a royal decree to ban the import of goods produced in Israeli communities in Judea, Samaria, eastern Jerusalem and Gaza.

The move makes Belgium the fourth European nation to impose such a boycott, joining Spain, the Netherlands and Ireland. The decision, approved by the Council of Ministers just before summer recess, amends a 1993 decree governing the transit and trade of goods and operates within the country’s existing import authorization system.

Laurens Soenen, spokesperson for Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot, told JNS in written comments on Monday that import authorizations will be “systematically refused” for goods originating from Israeli communities in these areas. The origins of the goods will be verified using an existing European Union postcode list that determines eligibility for preferential tariffs.

A 120-day transitional period will allow business and administrators to adapt to the new rules. Soenen noted exemptions are in place for local Palestinian Arab producers and humanitarian supplies, emphasizing that the measure strictly targets the Israeli economy in the territories.

According to Soenen, Brussels considers the Israeli communities illegal under international law, a position he said is shared across the European Union, referring to the July 19, 2024 International Court of Justice advisory opinion.

He claimed that the decree is a response to specific Israeli government policies and “takes nothing away from Belgium’s relationship with Israel or from our attachment to Israel’s security.”

Israeli officials sharply criticized the Belgian move.

“Belgium has reached a point of no return,” Israeli lawmaker Sharren Haskel wrote on X. The former deputy minister of foreign affairs, who resigned from her position earlier this month, accused Brussels of signaling it is “not interested in having a Jewish minority within its borders,” adding: “It can continue importing radical Islam. We will continue exporting products from Judea and Samaria to countries that choose to import innovation, quality and technology.”

Judea and Samaria Europe
Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks Joshua Marks
Joshua Marks is a news editor on the Jerusalem desk at JNS.org, where he covers Jewish affairs, the Middle East and global news.
EXPLORE JNS
Israel News
Israel criticizes one-sided draft of Australian Labor Party platform
The Israeli embassy, in an unusual move, issued a lengthy takedown of the platform.
July 21, 2026
David Isaac
Nazareth
Israel News
Nazareth man arrested over plot to attack Israeli minister
Israeli authorities arrested 29-year-old Muhammad Awad after he allegedly contacted Hamas to enlist and carry out an attack on a government minister.
July 21, 2026
TPS-IL Staff, JNS Staff
Mamdani waving
Israel News
Former Israeli deputy FM: Declare Mamdani persona non grata
Sharren Haskel is also calling for the New York City mayor to be permanently banned from entering Israel.
July 21, 2026
Etgar Lefkovits
Vibrant night scene of a city street lit by angel-wing Christmas lights, tram cars gliding on wet tracks, and vivid reflections creating a festive urban mood on Nov. 30, 2025 in Augsburg, Germany. Photo by Peter Schatz/Getty Images.
World News
15-year-old charged in German terror plot against synagogue
The suspect is said to have sympathized with the terrorist organization Islamic State.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Yellow concrete blocks are seen amongst the rubble on July 16, 2026 in Gaza City, Gaza. Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images.
Israel News
Israel builds new barrier along Gaza’s ‘yellow line’
The IDF is building a 14-mile earthen barrier as part of a high-tech security zone to prevent future terrorist infiltrations from Gaza.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Agalala social coffee-cart cafe on the rooftop of Jerusalem’s Clal Center during a fundraising and appreciation dinner marking the project’s first six months, July 20, 2026. Photo by Liam Forberg.
Culture and Society
Jerusalem rooftop cafe provides opportunities for young adults with autism
The Agalala coffee cart, a nonprofit social enterprise, offers a model for inclusive employment in the heart of Israel’s capital.
July 21, 2026
Steve Linde
JNS TV / Straight Up
How one IDF soldier changed minds about Israel on TikTok
July 20, 2026 07:55 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein