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Bondi Beach attacker charged with 19 more offenses

Naveed Akram was facing 59 charges that include 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of committing a terrorist act.

JNS Staff
Members of the local Jewish community pay their respects after Israeli President Isaac Herzog laid a wreath for victims of the Dec. 14, 2025, gun attack at the Bondi Pavilion, in Sydney on February 9, 2026. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
Members of the Jewish community pay their respects after Israeli President Isaac Herzog laid a wreath for victims of the Dec. 14, 2025, gun attack at the Bondi Pavilion, in Sydney on Feb. 9, 2026. Photo by David Gray/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 11, 2026 / JNS)

The surviving terrorist from December’s Bondi Beach massacre in Australia has been charged with additional 19 offenses, Australian media reported on Wednesday.

Naveed Akram, the son of the second perpetrator, who was shot dead by police during the attack, was facing 59 charges.

The initial charges included 15 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of committing a terrorist act, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The new charges filed by the prosecutor at the Downing Centre Local Court in Sydney include 10 counts of “shoot at with intent to murder,” six counts of discharging a firearm with intent to resist arrest, and three counts of causing wounding or grievous bodily harm with intent to murder, the report continued.

On Dec. 14, 2025, Naveed and Sajid Akram opened fire at an annual Chanukah candle-lighting event at Bondi Beach. Fifteen innocent people were killed and 40 others were wounded.

Akram, of Indian origin, survived the attack after being treated at a hospital.

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