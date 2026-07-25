France to charge six in foiled synagogue attack

Six individuals are expected to face charges in connection to an attempt to carry out an attack against a synagogue in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles on July 12, Reuters cited the French anti-terrorism prosecutor as saying on Saturday.

The identities of the six have not been disclosed, but their plot was Islamist motived, the prosecutor said.

They suspects were apprehended some time after about 300 people were evacuated from Sarcelles when a suspicious vehicle was sighted outside the synagogue on July 11.

Police at the time found firearms inside the car, including a “military-grade weapon,” French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez said in the wake of the foiled attack.

France, home to Europe’s largest Jewish and Muslim communities, has reported a rise in antisemitic incidents since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas after the Gaza-based terrorist organization led a massacre in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.