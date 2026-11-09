Erdoğan warns against renewed attacks on Iran

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Monday that Ankara did not want to see another wave of attacks against Iran, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

Erdoğan spoke to reporters aboard his plane on the way back from a visit to Azerbaijan, saying renewed hostilities could further destabilize the region. He said he had informed U.S. President Donald Trump of his concerns.

“We conveyed that we are ready to step in to open the door to peace and diplomacy,” he said.