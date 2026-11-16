EU sanctions Gaza Now, founder over Hamas financing

The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Gaza Now, a social media news outlet, and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, accusing them of helping finance Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency.

The EU listing gives the outlet’s principal place of business as Europe.

The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on E.U. citizens and companies providing funds to either party. Ayash is also barred from entering or transiting through E.U. member states.