EU sanctions Gaza Now, founder over Hamas financing
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on Gaza Now, a social media news outlet, and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, accusing them of helping finance Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency.
The EU listing gives the outlet’s principal place of business as Europe.
The sanctions include asset freezes and a ban on E.U. citizens and companies providing funds to either party. Ayash is also barred from entering or transiting through E.U. member states.
Hamas: @EUCouncil expands the sanctions framework to target 1⃣ individual and 1⃣ entity responsible for financing Hamas.— EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) November 16, 2026
A total of 22 people and 4 organisations are now included in this sanctions regime.
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