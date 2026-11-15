FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wished Latvia and its people a happy Independence Day during a conversation with his Latvian counterpart, Baiba Braže, he said on Sunday.
The two foreign ministers also discussed political developments following elections in their respective countries, as well as regional issues.
“Thank you, Baiba Braže, for your contribution to relations between Israel and Latvia,” Sa’ar wrote on X.
שוחחתי עם שרת החוץ של לטביה @Braze_Baiba ובירכתי אותה ואת העם הלטבי לקראת יום העצמאות של לטביה.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) November 15, 2026
שוחחנו על ההתפתחויות הפוליטיות במדינותינו בעקבות הבחירות ועל סוגיות אזוריות.
תודה לך, @Braze_Baiba על תרומתך ליחסי ישראל ולטביה 🇮🇱🇱🇻 pic.twitter.com/jjPzPER1yY