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FM Sa’ar wishes Latvia happy Independence Day

JNS Staff
Building of Latvian Saeima Republican in Riga, Latvia. Credit: Konstantinks/Shutterstock.
Building of Latvian Saeima Republican in Riga, Latvia. Credit: Konstantinks/Shutterstock.
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar wished Latvia and its people a happy Independence Day during a conversation with his Latvian counterpart, Baiba Braže, he said on Sunday.

The two foreign ministers also discussed political developments following elections in their respective countries, as well as regional issues.

“Thank you, Baiba Braže, for your contribution to relations between Israel and Latvia,” Sa’ar wrote on X.

Eastern Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
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