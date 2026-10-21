Herzog meets Hungarian Jewish leaders during Budapest visit
(Oct. 21, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog met with leaders of Hungary’s Jewish community in Budapest on Tuesday, praising the community’s recovery from the Holocaust and its contribution to relations between Israel and Hungary.
“This historic community endured the darkest of days and went on to rebuild vibrant Jewish life in this country,” Herzog wrote on X. “Today, it plays an important role in the close relationship between our two nations.”
A wonderful meeting with the leaders of Hungary’s Jewish community in Budapest today.— יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) October 20, 2026
This historic community endured the darkest of days and went on to rebuild vibrant Jewish life in this country.
Today, it plays an important role in the close relationship between our two… pic.twitter.com/gfxwtjWbkl