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Michigan city ‘strongly condemns’ antisemitic literature spread in community

Oak Park “remains committed to fostering a community where all residents feel safe, welcome and respected,” city officials said.

Rebecca Szlechter
I-696 Pedestrian Plazas along the freeway in Detroit's northern suburbs, in Oak Park, Mich. Credit: Lrgjr72 via Wikimedia Commons.
I-696 Pedestrian Plazas along the freeway in Detroit’s northern suburbs, in Oak Park, Mich. Credit: Lrgjr72 via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

Oak Park, Mich., a city with about 29,000 residents, stated that it “strongly condemns” antisemitic literature that was distributed early in the morning on July 29.

“While we recognize and uphold First Amendment protections, the city strongly condemns hateful and discriminatory materials of any kind and will uphold the law to the fullest extent possible,” the city stated.

JNS asked the city if it is probing the incident as a hate crime.

“Oak Park Public Safety is investigating to the fullest extent of the law,” Brittany Toth, a city spokeswoman, told JNS. “We are one of several local jurisdictions having received these reports recently.”

The city manager and its public safety director stated that the city has “increased its presence in recent months around places of worship, schools, parks and other community gathering spaces to help ensure the safety of residents.”

The city “remains committed to fostering a community where all residents feel safe, welcome and respected,” officials said.

Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter Rebecca Szlechter
Rebecca Szlechter is a reporter at JNS based in New York City.
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