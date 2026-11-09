Iran mocks CENTCOM chief over new podcast

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei mocked U.S. Central Command chief Adm. Brad Cooper on Monday over the command’s new podcast, the Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported.

“The CENTCOM commander apparently will be changing careers very soon,” Baghaei said. “After his ‘glorious achievements’ for his country in Minab, Lamerd and Sirik, he’s turned to producing podcasts, and now apparently plans to produce a new episode of ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’”

CENTCOM released the first full episode of its podcast, “Inside CENTCOM,” on Thursday.

Baghaei made the remarks while criticizing a U.S. initiative dubbed “Iron Gate,” which aims to restrict Iranian trade through land borders and the Caspian Sea.