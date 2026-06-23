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Iran: ‘No plans’ to allow IAEA officials to inspect nuclear sites

The statement came a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tehran had agreed to invite inspectors back.

JNS Staff
International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Credit: IAEA.
International Atomic Energy Agency headquarters in Vienna, Austria. Credit: IAEA.
(June 23, 2026 / JNS)

Iran has no plans to allow International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to visit nuclear sites targeted during the recent war, a spokesman for its foreign ministry said on Tuesday, a day after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Tehran had agreed to do so.

“We neither had a meeting with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, nor do we have any plans for the agency to inspect Iran’s nuclear facilities that were damaged as a result of the military aggression by the United States and the Zionist regime,” spokesperson Esmail Baghaei told reporters during a press briefing in Tehran.

“There is no protocol in this regard,” he said. “As a member of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and as a country committed to safeguards agreements, we will continue the existing procedures, and I believe those procedures are already very clear.”

Vance on Monday, following direct talks at a resort near Lucerne, Switzerland, said Iran agreed to allow IAEA inspectors back into the country. Washington succeeded in achieving the four objectives it had set out to accomplish at the first round of talks, Vance told reporters, with a final deal expected to be reached within 60 days.

The vice president described Tehran’s alleged decision to allow inspections as a significant milestone toward addressing concerns about its nuclear program, and “what we’re most excited about, as Americans.

“We laid a very good foundation for a successful final deal,” Vance said. “The final deal is the house. We set the foundation. We haven’t built the house, but we’ve laid a successful foundation to get to a good place for the American people.”

Following the supposed progress in the negotiations, the Trump administration on Monday authorized the regime to produce, deliver and sell “crude oil, petrochemical products and petroleum products of Iranian-origin through Aug. 21.”

“In line with ongoing productive talks in Switzerland, Iran has committed to free and open transit in the Strait of Hormuz and to permit International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors into the country,” wrote Scott Bessent, the U.S. Treasury secretary.

“Treasury has issued a temporary 60-day general license authorizing the production, delivery and sale of Iranian oil,” he stated.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf vowed on Monday that conditions in the Strait of Hormuz “will never go back to the way they were before the war.”

“Of course, international regulations will be observed, but Iran will administer the Strait of Hormuz,” Ghalibaf, who leads Tehran’s negotiating team, told Iranian media as he returned from talks with U.S. representatives in Switzerland.

Under the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S., Iran agreed to restore commercial traffic through the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran pledged to facilitate the safe passage of commercial vessels, remove “technical and military obstacles,” including mines, and restore normal shipping within 30 days, while Washington agreed to begin lifting its naval blockade immediately.

The document also calls for discussions among Iran, Oman and other Gulf littoral states regarding the future administration of the Strait.

Iran Operation Roaring Lion/Epic Fury Middle East Defense and Security
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