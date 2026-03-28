Iran’s Revolutionary Guards begin recruiting 12-year-olds

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has lowered the minimum age for participation in war-support roles to 12, a senior official acknowledged on state television, in remarks cited by the Iran International news channel.

Rahim Nadali, a cultural official in the IRGC’s Tehran branch, said an initiative called “For Iran” has been recruiting participants to assist in activities such as patrols, checkpoints and logistics. According to him, most of the minors being recruited are being directed to the Basij paramilitary militia, which is responsible for suppressing opposition to the regime.

“Given that the age of those coming forward has dropped and they are requesting to participate, we lowered the minimum age to 12,” he said, adding that children aged 12 and 13 can now join. The remarks were broadcast as part of state media coverage of the war effort.

The move comes despite Iran’s commitments under the Convention on the Rights of the Child, which prohibits the use of children in military activities.

The elimination of Basij personnel in Tehran. Credit: IDF.

For weeks, the U.S. and Israeli air forces have been targeting Basij personnel, who have suffered heavy casualties. Morale among Basij gunmen has plummeted, driven by fear of strikes on checkpoints and headquarters, with many forced to sleep in streets and mosques. Videos circulating on Iranian social media show Basij members fleeing in panic after civilians play drone sounds through their mobile phones.

Originally published by Israel Hayom.