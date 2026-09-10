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Israel taps new point man for strained Turkey relations

Joel Lion presented his credentials in Ankara as a temporary chargé d’affaires amid a low point in bilateral ties.

Canaan Lidor
People gather to participate in the "Gaza Determination March" to protest Israel on October 5, 2025 in Ankara, Turkey. Photo by Ugur Yildirim/ dia images via Getty Images.
People protest against Israel at the “Gaza Determination March” in Ankara, Turkey, on Oct. 5, 2025. Photo by Ugur Yildirim/dia images via Getty Images.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s temporary chargé d’affaires for relations with Turkey presented his credentials at the Foreign Ministry in Ankara on Wednesday.

The visit by Ambassador to Moldova and Armenia Joel Lion, which the Israeli Foreign announced laconically on Thursday, was the first public diplomatic visit by an Israeli to Turkey since a crisis in bilateral relations led to the evacuation of the embassy in Ankara in 2023.

The evacuation for security reasons on Oct. 19, 2023, 12 days after the Hamas massacres in Israel that triggered a regional war, was over fears for the security of the diplomatic staff in Turkey, Israeli officials said.

On Oct. 28, 2023, a decision was made to withdraw diplomats for a diplomatic reassessment following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s increasingly harsh statements. Irit Lilian, the previous ambassador, retired earlier this year.

Contacted by JNS, a spokesperson for Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to elaborate on the new development and its potential significance for Israeli-Turkish relations.

Relations have deteriorated sharply under Erdoğan, particularly following the Oct. 7 attack. Erdoğan, whom the U.S. had accused before 2023 of spreading antisemitic speech, has repeatedly escalated his rhetoric against Israel.

In 2024, he said, “Just like we entered Karabakh, just like we entered Libya, we will act similarly exactly to them,” a remark widely interpreted as threatening military action against Israel.

Last year, during an Eid al-Fitr prayer service, Erdoğan prayed: “May Allah, for the sake of his name ... destroy and devastate Zionist Israel.”

Addressing the U.N. General Assembly in 2024, he said, “Just as Hitler was stopped by the alliance of humanity 70 years ago, Netanyahu and his murder network must also be stopped by the alliance of humanity.”

Earlier this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan described Israel as “a burden humanity can no longer bear.”

In June, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called Erdoğan “an antisemitic tyrant,” accusing him of carrying out a genocide against the Kurds, supporting the Hamas terrorist group, repressing his own citizens and imprisoning political opponents.

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Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor Canaan Lidor
Canaan Lidor is an experienced journalist and international correspondent for JNS, covering Europe, Australia and global Jewish affairs.
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