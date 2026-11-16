Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman wins bronze at Skate America
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman, 19, won the bronze medal at Skate America in Everett, Wash., on Saturday with 248.55 points in his senior Grand Prix debut.
Kuperman climbed from seventh place after the short program to third overall, scoring 165.42 points in the free skate to secure a place on the podium.
Skating his way to BRONZE! 🥉⛸️🇮🇱— Israel ישראל (@Israel) November 15, 2026
Israeli figure skater Tamir Kuperman claimed bronze at the Grand Prix in the USA, finishing with an impressive total of 248.55 points!
After placing 7th in the short program, Tamir made an incredible comeback in the free skate, scoring 165.42… pic.twitter.com/b7FxyGjRst