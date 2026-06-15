Israeli minister slams Erdogan over Jerusalem rhetoric

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday sharply criticized Turkey’s leadership, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of promoting “imperial nostalgia” and hostile ambitions toward Jerusalem.

In a post on X, Chikli referenced recent remarks by Turkish officials about the “liberation” of Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem, framing them as part of broader regional ambitions tied to Ankara’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine and its role in northern Cyprus.

(Blue Homeland is a maritime-geopolitical doctrine and strategy that advocates for expanded Turkish EEZ [exclusive economic zone] claims across the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.)

Apparently, Ankara is taking Pride Month very seriously.



The dictator Erdogan spoke of the “liberation of Al Aqsa.”

His mustached Interior Minister now dreams of “liberating Jerusalem,” restoring Turkish rule over former Ottoman lands, and becoming its governor.



These… https://t.co/lfTbTL1ngT — עמיחי שיקלי - Amichai Chikli (@AmichaiChikli) June 14, 2026

Chikli also warned Egypt against closer military cooperation with Turkey, following reports of a joint air exercise between the two countries, and argued that such alignments could have destabilizing consequences.

“Erdogan, the Islamo-Nazi tyrant, is marching at the head of a parade of delusion, aggression and imperial nostalgia,” Chikli wrote. “Cairo should know better than to flirt with the ghosts of General Abdel Nasser. Arrogance and aggression never end in glory. They end in disaster. Ask Khamenei. Ask Nasrallah.”