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Israeli minister slams Erdogan over Jerusalem rhetoric

Amichai Chikli warned of Ankara’s ambitions after officials spoke of “liberating” Jerusalem, and cited Egypt-Turkey drills as concerning.

JNS Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wears a scarf with both Turkish and Palestinian flags as he addresses a rally organized by the AKP party in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, in Istanbul on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Yasin Akgul / AFP via Getty Images.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan wears a scarf with Turkish and Palestinian flags as he addresses a rally in Istanbul organized by his AK Party in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza on Oct. 28, 2023. Photo by Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli on Sunday sharply criticized Turkey’s leadership, accusing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of promoting “imperial nostalgia” and hostile ambitions toward Jerusalem.

In a post on X, Chikli referenced recent remarks by Turkish officials about the “liberation” of Al-Aqsa mosque and Jerusalem, framing them as part of broader regional ambitions tied to Ankara’s “Blue Homeland” doctrine and its role in northern Cyprus.

(Blue Homeland is a maritime-geopolitical doctrine and strategy that advocates for expanded Turkish EEZ [exclusive economic zone] claims across the Black Sea, Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean.)

Chikli also warned Egypt against closer military cooperation with Turkey, following reports of a joint air exercise between the two countries, and argued that such alignments could have destabilizing consequences.

“Erdogan, the Islamo-Nazi tyrant, is marching at the head of a parade of delusion, aggression and imperial nostalgia,” Chikli wrote. “Cairo should know better than to flirt with the ghosts of General Abdel Nasser. Arrogance and aggression never end in glory. They end in disaster. Ask Khamenei. Ask Nasrallah.”

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