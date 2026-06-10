Netanyahu calls Erdoğan ‘antisemitic tyrant’ after Israel threat claims

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday lashed out at Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, after the Turkish leader accused Israel of threatening regional stability.

Speaking to lawmakers in parliament, Erdogan said Israel’s military actions in Syria and Lebanon have escalated to a level that could endanger Turkey, warning that Israeli “aggression” poses a threat to the entire world and must be stopped.

In response, Netanyahu called Erdogan “an antisemitic tyrant,” accusing him of carrying out a genocide against the Kurds, supporting the Hamas terrorist group, repressing his own citizens and imprisoning political opponents.

Erdogan is “the last person who can preach morality to the State of Israel,” said the premier.

He added that Israel and the Israel Defense Forces “will continue to act forcefully against Iran and its proxies that threaten the Middle East and the entire world,” describing the IDF as “the most moral army in the world.”