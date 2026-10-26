Italy arrests Hamas advocate over street riots

Authorities in Italy last week arrested a 30-year-old academic who justified Hamas’s Oct. 7, 2023, massacres for allegedly organizing violent demonstrations in Milan inspired by riots in France.

Youssef Siher is suspected of inciting violence for terrorist purposes, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday.

A dual citizen of Italy and Morocco, Siher was the administrator of the Instagram page “Movimento 17 Ottobre” (“October 17 Movement”), which called for demonstrations across Italy.

Siher, an organizer of Palestinian anti-Israel actions of Italy, in a 2024 essay defended the Hamas-led terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the report said. He wrote in the magazine Miccia: “Few in the West were able to conceive without ifs and buts of ‘Operation Al-Aqsa Flood’ for what it was: a revolutionary act of decolonization.”

“Operation Al-Aqsa Flood” is the name that Hamas gave its rampage, in which terrorists killed some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others, amid other war crimes.

Siher had no criminal record before his arrest, the report said. His wife is under investigation on suspicion of the same offenses attributed to him.

The Milan clashes are part of the apparent spread of rioting that began in France several weeks ago. Italian authorities have detained more than 370 people over the weekend and arrested nine in connection with the riots, in which far-left agitators have taken to the streets along with other protesters, many of African and Middle Eastern descent, to protest a diverse range of issues, from underfunding of education to racism in society.

Similar protests have begun to occur in Spain, where authorities in Barcelona detained more than 100 people over the weekend.