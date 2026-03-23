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London mayor announces over $1.1 million to fight ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’

A spokesman for the mayor told JNS that his Shared Endeavor Fund “helps combat and tackle hate crime in all its forms.”

Mar. 22, 2026

London mayor announces over $1.1 million to fight ‘hate, intolerance and extremism’

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Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, at the Globe Theatre, May 10, 2021. Credit: James O. Jenkins/Greater London Authority.

Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, announced more than $1.1 million in funding for “community organizations across London to fight hate, intolerance and extremism” on Monday.

The mayor’s office told JNS that the funding will be “available to organizations across the capital to fight hate, anti-Muslim hostility, intolerance and extremism.” It added in a press release that “Londoners will benefit from the funding, with young people taught to critically assess and stand up to hateful and extremist ideologies” and that the funds come “at a time when fear, hatred and division is being sown online and on our streets, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East impacts on our capital.”

Khan’s office said the funding will go to grassroots groups that “combat hate crime and extremism in all its forms” and that the latest round of funding, which is part of the Mayor’s Shared Endeavor Fund, “will support the work of organizations and groups across the capital to tackle online extremism and misinformation.”

“Although antisemitic incidents in London fell slightly in 2025, the numbers remain high, and the British Muslim Trust recently reported a rise in mosque attacks in the past year,” the mayor’s office said. “Recent Prevent statistics show referrals are at an all-time high and under-18s account for 44% of all Prevent referrals in the capital.” It added that the fund “is designed to bring communities together and counter hate, such as anti-Muslim hostility and antisemitism, as well as far-Right and Islamist extremism threats.”

JNS asked, given the mention of combating anti-Muslim hate high up in the press release and Jew-hatred much lower down, whether it was a bigger priority for the mayor to fight anti-Muslim than anti-Jewish hate.

“As stated in the opening paragraph of our press release, the mayor’s Shared Endeavor Fund helps combat and tackle hate crime in all its forms,” a spokesman for the mayor told JNS.

Community Security Trust, the British Jewish security organization, said in February that there were 3,700 anti-Jewish incidents in the United Kingdom in 2025, the “second-highest annual total ever reported to CST.” The incidents in 2025 represented a 4% increase over 2024 (3,556) and was second only to the number of incidents in 2023 (4,298). In 2022 (1,662) and 2021 (2,261), there were much fewer such incidents, it said.

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