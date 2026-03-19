Milei: Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is ‘unwavering’

Argentina’s commitment to the United States and Israel is “unwavering,” Argentina’s President Javier Milei said on Wednesday, pledging to fight against antisemitism and all forms of totalitarianism.

The comments came as Argentina assumes the annual rotating presidency of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), which seeks to promote Holocaust education and awareness worldwide. It is the first South American country to hold the position.

“Argentina assumes the presidency of the IHRA with the unwavering conviction to defend historical truth, the memory of the victims, and the frontal fight against antisemitism and all forms of totalitarianism,” Milei wrote on X. “Because when the world tolerates hate and criminal collectivism, barbarism advances. And when free nations raise their voices, civilization prevails.”

He continued: “Our commitment to the United States and the State of Israel is unwavering.”

‘The right side of history’

Argentina has chosen not to remain silent in the face of terrorism and antisemitism under the leadership of Milei, positioning itself on the right side of history, Argentinian Ambassador to Israel Axel Wahnish said on Thursday.

“I have often asked myself: How was it possible that much of the free world remained silent during the Shoah,” Wahnish posted on X, using the Hebrew term for the Holocaust as the war against Iran raged for the third week. “How could there have been such complicit silence as the horror unfolded?”

The rabbi-turned-ambassador continued: “Today, I believe I have found an answer. Even now, in our own time, many chose to remain silent in the face of terrorism and antisemitism—some out of fear; others out of convenience or ignorance.”

The ambassador, who was the Catholic Milei’s personal rabbi before being appointed his country’s envoy to the Holy Land, said that the Argentinian leader, who has emerged as one of Israel’s staunchest supporters around the globe, has pointedly chosen not to remain silent.

“The resolute leadership of Javier Milei once again places us on the right side of history,” he wrote.

“At a time of rising Holocaust distortion and denial, IHRA’s leadership is vital,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted on X. “We commend President Milei’s commitment to sharing truth and honoring survivors.”

“We are certain that under President Milei, IHRA will serve as a vital force in combating Holocaust denial and honoring the survivors,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X on Wednesday. “In an era of rising antisemitism, this is more important than ever.”

An intergovernmental organization made up of more than 40 countries around the world, the IHRA is most commonly known for its non-legally binding working definition of antisemitism, adopted a decade ago, which has become the gold standard for the most ancient hate and has since been recognized by more than 1,200 entities worldwide, including the U.S. State Department.

“For ‘Never Again’ to mean anything, the IHRA is entrusted to speak out with moral clarity and courage against the normalization of antisemitism fueled by the genocidal Islamic regime that for 47 years has committed mass atrocities and egregious violations of international law,” Michal Cotler-Wunsh, CEO of the International Legal Forum and Israel’s former special envoy for combating antisemitism, told JNS on Thursday.

“It must uphold and protect the IHRA working definition of antisemitism, which identifies all strains of an ever-mutating lethal hate, signaling extremism that threatens humanity and freedom,” she added.

France is scheduled to assume the presidency of the organization next year.

