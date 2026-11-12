Montreal police arrest suspect in pellet-gun attack on synagogue
(Nov. 12, 2026 / JNS)
Montreal police have arrested a suspect in an October pellet-gun attack on Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on Wednesday.
The suspect targeted several buildings, including the synagogue and a church, according to the Jewish advocacy group.
Several windows at the Westmount synagogue were damaged in the Oct. 29 attack. No injuries were reported. The synagogue was also firebombed in June.
The SPVM has informed us that an arrest has been made in connection with the incident at Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom. The suspect allegedly used a pellet gun to target several buildings, including the synagogue and a church.— CIJA (@CIJAinfo) November 11, 2026
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