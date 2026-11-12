Montreal police arrest suspect in pellet-gun attack on synagogue

Montreal police have arrested a suspect in an October pellet-gun attack on Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom, the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on Wednesday.

The suspect targeted several buildings, including the synagogue and a church, according to the Jewish advocacy group.

Several windows at the Westmount synagogue were damaged in the Oct. 29 attack. No injuries were reported. The synagogue was also firebombed in June.