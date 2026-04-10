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Sa’ar hails Costa Rica terror group designation

Israel’s foreign minister praised San Jose’s move to label Iran’s IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis as terror groups, citing stronger global security.

Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

Sa’ar hails Costa Rica terror group designation

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President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica speaks during a press conference on Feb. 4, 2026 in San Jose, Costa Rica. Photo by Manuel Arnoldo Robert Batalla/Getty Images.
President Rodrigo Chaves of Costa Rica speaks during a press conference on Feb. 4, 2026 in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Photo by Manuel Arnoldo Robert Batalla/Getty Images.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday praised Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and his government for designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis (Ansar Allah) as terrorist organizations.

Sa’ar called the move “principled leadership” and said it strengthens the international coalition against “Iranian-backed terror” while contributing to security in the Middle East and Western Hemisphere.

Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the declaration in a statement on Wednesday. The decision was made on Monday at a National Security Council session, according to the statement.

According to San Jose, the move, adopted in line with the country’s international commitments, will bolster intelligence and judicial authorities’ ability to prevent, investigate and prosecute terrorism financing and operations, and is aimed at blocking any influence or activity by those groups in Costa Rica.

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