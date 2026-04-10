Sa’ar hails Costa Rica terror group designation

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday praised Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves and his government for designating Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hezbollah, Hamas and Yemen’s Houthis (Ansar Allah) as terrorist organizations.

Sa’ar called the move “principled leadership” and said it strengthens the international coalition against “Iranian-backed terror” while contributing to security in the Middle East and Western Hemisphere.

I applaud President @RodrigoChavesR and the Costa Rican government for their principled leadership in declaring the IRGC, Hezbollah, Hamas, and Ansar Allah (Houthis) as terrorist organizations. This decisive action strengthens the international coalition against Iranian-backed… — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) April 8, 2026

Costa Rica’s Foreign Ministry confirmed the declaration in a statement on Wednesday. The decision was made on Monday at a National Security Council session, according to the statement.

According to San Jose, the move, adopted in line with the country’s international commitments, will bolster intelligence and judicial authorities’ ability to prevent, investigate and prosecute terrorism financing and operations, and is aimed at blocking any influence or activity by those groups in Costa Rica.