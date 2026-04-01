Argentina designates Iran’s IRGC a terror organization

Argentina has designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, its presidential office said on Tuesday.

The decision, which comes amid the ongoing war with Iran, will allow the implementation of financial sanctions and other restrictions against the Islamic regime.

Argentina has blamed the Iranian-backed Hezbollah for a 1994 attack on the Jewish community center in Buenos Aires that killed 85 people and injured hundreds, the deadliest bombing in the South American country’s history.

Argentinian President Javier Milei has previously listed both Hezbollah and Hamas as terrorist organizations.

The iconoclast Argentinian leader has broken with decades of foreign policy by positioning himself with the United States and Israel, and has emerged as one of the most vocal supporters of the Jewish state around the globe.

“This decision... places Argentina... at the forefront of the free world in the fight against the Iranian regime of terror and its proxies,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar posted on X on Wednesday. “With this decision, President Milei—one of the greatest leaders of our generation—has once again demonstrated moral clarity and an unwavering commitment to the values of freedom and the fight against its enemies.”

