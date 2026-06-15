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Sa’ar invites Malta’s new FM to visit

The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Chris Fearne on his new role, discussed strengthening bilateral ties.

JNS Staff
Malta's then-deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, attends the election congress of the Party of European Socialists (PES) ahead of the upcoming 2024 European elections, on March 2, 2024 in Rome. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
Malta’s then-Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne attends the election congress in Rome of the Party of European Socialists (PES) ahead of the upcoming 2024 European elections, on March 2, 2024. Photo by Andreas Solaro/AFP via Getty Images.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday that he spoke with Malta’s newly appointed foreign minister, Chris Fearne, congratulating him on assuming office and discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties.

Sa’ar said he invited Fearne to visit Israel.

Fearne was appointed Malta’s minister for foreign and European affairs on June 4, replacing Ian Borg.

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