Sa’ar invites Malta’s new FM to visit
The Israeli foreign minister congratulated Chris Fearne on his new role, discussed strengthening bilateral ties.
(Jun. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said on Sunday that he spoke with Malta’s newly appointed foreign minister, Chris Fearne, congratulating him on assuming office and discussing ways to strengthen bilateral ties.
Sa’ar said he invited Fearne to visit Israel.
Fearne was appointed Malta’s minister for foreign and European affairs on June 4, replacing Ian Borg.
Spoke with Malta’s FM @chrisfearne and congratulated him upon assuming his new role.— Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) June 14, 2026
We both emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations between Israel and Malta.
I invited the FM to visit Israel. 🇮🇱🇲🇹 pic.twitter.com/PcBeJjIt9v