Texas governor-elect vows to remove CAIR terror designation
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Texas Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa told The Washington Post in an interview published on Saturday that she would remove the state’s designation of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) as a terrorist group.
The designation was made by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.
“We have to use public safety measures for public safety,” Hinojosa told the Post. She dismissed what she called “nonsense happening with power that should be used for public safety.”