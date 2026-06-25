Twin earthquakes rock Venezuela, killing at least 32

Twin earthquakes in Venezuela on Wednesday killed at least 32 people and injured more than 700, prompting a nationwide state of emergency.

Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the back-to-back 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude quakes struck shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, collapsing buildings and damaging communities across several states. She warned the death toll is expected to rise as rescuers comb rubble in the hardest-hit coastal state of La Guaira, north of Caracas.

Authorities reported extensive damage in the capital, where collapsed structures, power outages and downed phone service left residents on the streets into the night. Simón Bolívar International Airport near Caracas was closed, and subway service and natural gas supplies in the city were suspended. Schools were shuttered for several days, with some buildings converted into shelters and donation centers.

Passengers panic and run for cover at Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, Venezuela, as the terminal shakes and power flickers, resulting from a massive 7.5 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Caracas. pic.twitter.com/uWN4ZqFjOZ — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 24, 2026

The first, 7.2-magnitude quake hit west of Morón on the Caribbean coast at shallow depth, followed less than a minute later by a 7.5 main shock southwest of the town, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The tremors, among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century, were felt as far away as Brazil’s Amazon region and Colombia’s Caribbean coast, where buildings were evacuated but no major damage was reported.

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on Thursday. “The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help! I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!!! President DJT.”

“The two major earthquakes that just hit the great people of Venezuela are both massive in scale and have left a devastating number of deaths. The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help!” - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/laeZ9nvTMf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 25, 2026

“America stands with the Venezuelan people during this difficult time and at the direction of President Trump, the State Department is immediately deploying search and rescue teams, medical resources, and humanitarian assistance to Venezuela,” U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday in an X post.

Jeremy P. Lewin, the U.S. undersecretary of state for foreign assistance, said that the U.S. State Department “has already mobilized a disaster assistance team and task force to deliver and coordinate critical assistance to the Venezuelan people. Working with our partners in the interim Venezuelan government, the U.S. will be sending search and rescue teams, medical and humanitarian supplies and other resources in the crucial first days after this tragic natural disaster.”

IsraAID, an Israeli non-governmental organization that partners with local communities to assist people affected by humanitarian crises and disasters worldwide, wrote on X that it is “urgently responding to the devastating 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that have struck Venezuela through the night,” adding that more updates will come as the situation develops.