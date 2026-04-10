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US commander: Iran suffered ‘generational’ defeat

CENTCOM chief says U.S.-Israel operation dismantled the Islamic Republic’s military power in 38 days.

Apr. 10, 2026
JNS Staff

US commander: Iran suffered ‘generational’ defeat

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Adm. Brad Cooper delivers a summary of the first 38 days of Operation Epic Fury on April 9, 2026, in Washington DC, the U.S. Photo courtesy of CENTCOM.
U.S. Adm. Brad Cooper delivers a summary in Washington, DC, of the first 38 days of “Operation Epic Fury,” April 9, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of CENTCOM.
( Apr. 10, 2026 / JNS )

Iran suffered “a generational military defeat,” U.S. Central Command Adm. Brad Cooper said on Thursday in a video summary of the first 38 days of the U.S.-Israeli “Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion,” which was suspended on April 8 following a ceasefire.

“The United States and Israel systematically destroyed Iran’s ability to conduct large-scale military operations for years to come,” Cooper said of the joint operation, which began on Feb. 28.

The operation involved more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel, who set out to “dismantle the Iranian regime’s ability to project power beyond its own borders, and we clearly accomplished this task,” Cooper said. “Iran’s conventional military capability built over 40 years at the cost of billions of dollars has been eliminated,” he added.

Cooper said that “As the president expressed earlier this week,” the operation’s “core strategic military objectives have been achieved after destroying Iran’s missile, drone and naval capabilities and their defense industrial base.”

U.S. forces alone conducted more than 13,000 strikes on Iranian military targets and flew thousands of combat flights, Cooper said. Now, U.S. forces “have paused offensive operations in accordance with the ongoing ceasefire. However, we remain present. We remain vigilant and we remain ready if called,” he said.

U.S. forces “continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our regional partners in maintaining the most sophisticated and largest active air defense umbrella in the world,” added Cooper.

The troops “represent the strongest, most lethal military the world has ever known,” the admiral said, telling them: “In less than 40 days, you destroyed the military that Iran built for over 40 years. Your courage, grit and ingenuity have served America extremely well.”

Cooper commemorated the 13 U.S. personnel “who made the ultimate sacrifice during ‘Operation Epic Fury,’” adding, “We continue to hold their memories and their families, their friends and their teammates in our prayers.” Finally, he said: “I just could not be prouder and more humbled to serve with them. And I know the American people share that same pride.”

After firing thousands of missiles, Iran still has about 2,500 left, according to an estimate by Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Israel said it killed at least 2,000 Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps operatives during the operation, including dozens of senior officials and commanders.

Danny Citrinowicz, a senior researcher in INSS’s Iran and the Shi’ite Axis Program, on Thursday published a summary of the geopolitical aspects of the ceasefire.

The military campaign “did not bring about a fundamental change in Tehran’s core positions regarding negotiations with the U.S. administration,” Citrinowicz said, adding the ceasefire would likely not lead Iran to stop arming and activating Hezbollah and other terrorist groups. Iran may, however, “show limited flexibility on the issue of enriched nuclear material ... if this is matched by substantial sanctions relief and recognition of Iran’s right to enrichment,” he added.

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