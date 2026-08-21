UK issues guide for asylum seekers on women’s rights and consent

The British government has issued guidance instructing asylum seekers on gender equality, sexual consent and public conduct, warning that violations could affect their immigration cases.

“If men don’t understand ‘don’t rape women,’ why the hell is the UK letting them in at all?” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Home Office booklet, titled, “Understanding behaviours and expectations in the UK,” notes that British laws and customs may differ from those in asylum seekers’ countries of origin.

“In the UK, men and women have equal rights,” it states, adding that women may work, study, travel and choose whom to marry without permission from a male relative.

The booklet also addresses domestic abuse, coercive control and sexual offenses. “Consent means both people freely agree to sex or sexual contact,” it states, adding that consent is required within marriage and may be withdrawn at any time.

Asylum seekers are instructed not to harass people in public, make sexual comments, follow someone, block someone’s path or “verbally abuse someone because of their gender, religion or how they look.”

The booklet comes after British lawmakers released a Rape Gang Inquiry Report in June, which found that the “root cause” of groups of young men organizing to sexually abuse women and girls is “immigration.”

“This sort of thing goes on anywhere that either welcomes mass migration from Muslim countries or contains a long-established Muslim population,” the report states. “There is a consistent pattern of sexual violence directed against non-Muslim minorities in settings where Muslims form the majority.”

According to the Muslim Council of Britain’s May 2026 data, there are “4 million Muslims in the United Kingdom, forming 6% of the population.” Of those, 3.8 million live in England, with just over half born in the U.K. The Refugee Council states that 93,525 people applied for asylum in the U.K. in January-March 2026.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said, “I have a bright idea: If it has to be explained to somebody that rape is bad, you probably shouldn’t bring that person to your country in the first place.”