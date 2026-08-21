More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

UK issues guide for asylum seekers on women’s rights and consent

A recent Rape Gang Inquiry Report found the root cause of groups of young men in Britain organizing to sexually abuse women and girls is “immigration.”

JNS Staff
Muslims pray in the Finsbury Park area of north London, June 19, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.
Muslims pray in the Finsbury Park area of north London, June 19, 2017. Photo by Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images.
(Aug. 21, 2026 / JNS)

The British government has issued guidance instructing asylum seekers on gender equality, sexual consent and public conduct, warning that violations could affect their immigration cases.

“If men don’t understand ‘don’t rape women,’ why the hell is the UK letting them in at all?” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The Home Office booklet, titled, “Understanding behaviours and expectations in the UK,” notes that British laws and customs may differ from those in asylum seekers’ countries of origin.

“In the UK, men and women have equal rights,” it states, adding that women may work, study, travel and choose whom to marry without permission from a male relative.

The booklet also addresses domestic abuse, coercive control and sexual offenses. “Consent means both people freely agree to sex or sexual contact,” it states, adding that consent is required within marriage and may be withdrawn at any time.

Asylum seekers are instructed not to harass people in public, make sexual comments, follow someone, block someone’s path or “verbally abuse someone because of their gender, religion or how they look.”

The booklet comes after British lawmakers released a Rape Gang Inquiry Report in June, which found that the “root cause” of groups of young men organizing to sexually abuse women and girls is “immigration.”

“This sort of thing goes on anywhere that either welcomes mass migration from Muslim countries or contains a long-established Muslim population,” the report states. “There is a consistent pattern of sexual violence directed against non-Muslim minorities in settings where Muslims form the majority.”

According to the Muslim Council of Britain’s May 2026 data, there are “4 million Muslims in the United Kingdom, forming 6% of the population.” Of those, 3.8 million live in England, with just over half born in the U.K. The Refugee Council states that 93,525 people applied for asylum in the U.K. in January-March 2026.

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-Texas) said, “I have a bright idea: If it has to be explained to somebody that rape is bad, you probably shouldn’t bring that person to your country in the first place.”

United Kingdom
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Hezbollah terrorists march during a rally marking Jerusalem Day in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon, Nov. 12, 2004. Photo by Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hezbollah redesignated by US as terror group in ‘service to the Iranian regime’
The faction is “an extension” of the IRGC’s Quds Force and is “not a Lebanese resistance movement,” a State Department official said.
August 21, 2026 05:33 AM
Mike Wagenheim
Danny Danon, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations, in the Qatari Lounge in New York City, Aug. 19, 2026. Photo by Rikki Zagelbaum.
World News
As High Holidays approach, Israeli envoy to United Nations in New York City optimistic in dark times
“If you are not here, you allow the enemies to take over,” Danny Danon told JNS, of why the Jewish state must be present at the United Nations. “If I do not come to the room, they will continue to promote hate.”
August 20, 2026 02:35 PM
Rikki Zagelbaum
A hospital corridor. Credit: Sandy Torchon/Pexels.
U.S. News
‘Tsunami of hate’ against Jews in medicine and hospitals, researchers say
“We decided that it was time for a rigorous narrative review of what we called anatomy of antisemitism in the health professions, not just medicine but across-the-board,” one of the authors of a new paper told JNS.
Aug. 19, 2026
Jonathan D. Salant
Melissa Hernandez
U.S. News
Anti-Israel Dem leads AIPAC endorsee by 1,350 votes in California special runoff to finish Swalwell term
Aisha Wahab states on her campaign site that Melissa Hernandez is funded by AIPAC, while the latter’s campaign site doesn’t mention the word “Israel” or “Jewish.”
Aug. 19, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Breaking News
06:37
UK issues guide for asylum seekers on women’s rights and consent
06:11
Trump to apply ‘maximum financial pressure’ on Iran, Huckabee says
06:05
Hezbollah redesignated by US as terror group in ‘service to the Iranian regime’
05:27
Israeli aid delegation rescues missing people in Colombia
05:12
Last missing soldier from Battle of Sultan Yacoub buried after 44 years
04:51
German investigators identify suspect in deadly 1970 Jewish care home arson
04:45
Freed hostages join tens of thousands for Selichot prayers at Western Wall
04:23
USS ‘George Washington’ carrier strike group arrives in Mideast
04:02
IDF kills Hamas terrorist who held hostages in Gaza
03:33
IDF completes transfer of ‘Magic Touch’ Squadron to Ramat David
03:20
Smotrich ‘not impressed’ by UK criticism of E1 settlement plan
02:26
US forces redirect 67 vessels as Iran blockade continues
02:23
Second Gidon refueling aircraft lands in Israel
02:00
Trump: ‘Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon—and they won’t’
01:32
IDF thwarts stabbing attack in Jenin, kills knife-wielding terrorist
15:29
Progressive LA councilwoman running for mayor to hire firm that worked with Mamdani, Platner
15:08
U.S. approves potential $4.5 billion sale of refueling planes to Qatar
14:47
FBI arrests woman for allegedly planning ISIS style bombing on NY state Capitol
09:26
Religion reporter memorializes late Stan Adelstein, ‘arguably South Dakota’s best known Jewish person’
09:04
Hawaii man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Michigan governor
09:00
IDF says troops briefly detained two suspects in southern Syria
08:53
Hapoel Beersheva wins first leg of UEFA Champions League playoff
08:39
IDF, Shin Bet: Hamas using Nasser Hospital for interrogations, torture
08:33
Former hostage Eliya Cohen marries Nova massacre survivor Ziv Abud
08:09
Funding dispute threatens to shutter Hebron’s Tomb of the Patriarchs
08:03
Israeli FM hosts Honduran defense, security ministers
07:28
Jerusalem light rail line linking Jaffa Road, Malha set to open
07:10
Ben-Gvir hits back at UK criticism of E1 tender
07:08
IDF brigades drill multi-front attack scenarios in Judea and Samaria
06:45
Major disruptions hit Ben-Gurion Airport on peak travel day
06:29
Akunis backs US court ruling on Israeli flag, Jewish identity
06:11
Hadash, Ta’al and Balad agree to joint Knesset run
05:54
IDF: Slain terrorists used Gaza police station to plan attacks
05:33
Huckabee reveals US plan for ‘deconfliction cell’ to ease Israel-Turkey tensions
05:12
Iranian FM dismisses Trump’s ‘Economic D-Day’ threat
04:46
PMO: International force not cleared to enter Gaza
04:40
Israeli FM rejects Britain’s E1 criticism, accuses London of hypocrisy
04:25
Trump says Strait of Hormuz open, Iran blockade ‘extremely effective’
04:11
Hochul warns of Holocaust restitution scam targeting survivors
03:53
Iranian lawmaker urges NPT withdrawal over Trump economic campaign
03:36
Israel, Colombia to waive visa requirements
03:24
Hamas has yet to yield a single weapon, Huckabee says
03:10
CENTCOM: 65 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
02:48
KKL-JNF announces major investment plan for southern Israel
02:47
Syria acknowledges Turkish officers visited airbase targeted by Israel
02:30
Huckabee: Trump ‘not bluffing’ on threat of force against Iran
02:19
US commits $206 million to Gaza stabilization force
02:02
Israeli defense minister warns Erdoğan over Syria
01:54
Netanyahu: Turkey message ‘better understood’ after Syria strikes
01:52
IDF confirms identities of Hamas terrorists slain in Gaza’s Al-Shati area
More Updates
JNS TV
JNS TV / Axis of Truth
Iranian commander offers cash reward for killing or capturing Americans
August 20, 2026 10:40 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
James Sinkinson. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
How American Jews can cope with the Democratic Party’s betrayal
James Sinkinson
Yisrael Medad. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Mamdani and the rabbis
Yisrael Medad