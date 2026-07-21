WATCH: Israeli UN envoy says Mamdani, not Netanyahu, should be arrested

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon on Tuesday condemned New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s threat to seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the U.N. General Assembly in September, saying that the mayor is the one whose arrest should be sought.

In a Hebrew post on X, Danon listed three reasons why Mamdani “need to stopped,” including using “dark, antisemitic rhetoric” to refer to Jewish organizations, eulogizing Hamas terrorists and granting legitimacy to terrorism, and promoting meetings between Big Apple officials representatives of the Iranian regime at the U.N.

In an accompanying English-language video statement delivered at the General Assembly, Danon vowed that the Israeli leader will travel to New York, speak from the U.N. podium and defend Israel’s right to protect its citizens.

אם צריך לעצור מישהו, זה את ממדאני - והנה שלוש סיבות למה:



1. מכנה ארגונים יהודיים ״מפלצות שמזיזות את הכסף האפל שלהן״ ומשתמש ברטוריקה אנטישמית חשוכה.

2. מספיד מחבלי חמאס ומעניק לגיטימציה לטרור.

3. מקדם פגישות של נציגי עיריית ניו יורק עם נציגי משטר האייתולות באו״ם.



יש לכם עוד… pic.twitter.com/6KVGNo5X0E — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) July 21, 2026

Danon noted that the mayor has no jurisdiction because the United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that established the International Criminal Court.

His remarks came after Mamdani said he is in “active conversation” with his legal department over whether the city could detain Netanyahu when he arrives for the annual gathering of world leaders.