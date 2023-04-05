An Ohio teen who allegedly made terrorist threats against a northern New York State synagogue was arrested last week.

The Secure Community Network’s operation command center received information on March 28 about a threatening message on the social-media platform Telegram. The message included a synagogue address, according to SCN, a nonprofit under the auspices of the Jewish Federations of North America and Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

SCN and the Jewish Federation of Central New York alerted the local FBI field office, leading to the arrest of the 15-year-old, whose name has not been released.

“We meet, we prepare, and we plan for ‘when,’ ” said Susan DeMari, community security coordinator for the Federation. “Having witnessed and been a part of the seamless and collaborative effort amongst law-enforcement agencies sharing information clearly reaffirms the need, time and effort vested by all involved.”

Michael Masters, national director and CEO of SCN, noted that the coordination between groups has been successful. “This is a stark reminder of the threats that we face as a country and faith-based community every day,” he said of this and other recent threats.