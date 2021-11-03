More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Bernard-Henri Lévy’s dispatches from troubled lands

They deserve attention, self-promotion notwithstanding.

Clifford D. May
Bernard-Henri Lévy
French philosopher and writer Bernard-Henri Levy addresses a U.N. General Assembly meeting on antisemitism. One recent Iranian assassination plan reportedly targeted Levy, an outspoken critic of repressive regimes. Credit: U.N. Photo/Eskinder Debebe.
Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May Clifford D. May
Clifford D. May is the founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), a columnist for The Washington Times and host of the “Foreign Podicy” podcast.
(Nov. 3, 2021 / JNS)

Bernard-Henri Lévy is a philosopher, author, filmmaker, reporter and bon vivant. Born in Algeria, the scion of a wealthy family (he owns a palace in Marrakesh), he is French, Jewish, an atheist and a self-described “Baudelairean.” (I don’t know what that means either.)

His hair is graying but not yet gray, insouciantly long in the back. His suits are bespoke. His crisp white shirts have mandarin collars, with a few buttons left unbuttoned. At 72, he is slim and fit, as peripatetic and intrepid as ever.

In France, he is often referred to simply as BHL, and that’s what I’ll call him here since “Mr. Lévy” just doesn’t sound right. That he is something of a self-promoter goes without saying, though I’m saying it anyway. But we should give credit where credit is due: BHL uses his extravagantly cultivated celebrity to bring attention to people and places in severe distress yet ignored by major media and assisted incompetently—if at all—by the politicians and bureaucrats we insist upon calling “the international community.”

Just before and even during the global pandemic, he visited eight such “hot spots,” witnessing atrocities and tragedies, speaking with the suffering, and, in many instances, dying.

He has a new book and film out based on his journeys: “The Will to See: Dispatches from a World of Misery and Hope.” In them, he is admirably unconcerned with the demands of the “politically correct” mob.

For example, he has a chapter titled, “Nigeria’s Christians Are Under Siege!”

In the 1980s, I spent a fair amount of time as a foreign correspondent in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, with its largest economy. There were ethnic and religious divisions back then, but a jihad was not being waged. What’s taking place now, BHL writes, “is a massacre of Christians on a scale that appears to exceed even what the Christians of the Middle East have undergone.”

This slaughter, he makes clear, is being carried out primarily by the Fulani, once known as pastoral nomads of the Sahel: “The Fulani storm in on their long-saddle motorcycles, three to a bike, shouting, ‘Allahu Akbar.’ They torch houses ... before the villagers can take shelter or flee, the Fulani are upon them, in their houses, swinging their machetes, chasing cries in the night, seeking out pregnant women, burning, pillaging, raping.

“They do not always kill everyone. At a given moment they stop. They recite a verse from the Koran ... Survivors are needed to tell the tale, to spread fear from village to village, to bear witness that the Fulani, fearing nothing but Allah, are capable of anything.”

He notes that “radical mosques” are “springing up as fast as the churches burn down.” Behind the violence, he sees the hand of Boko Haram, the terrorist group that savagely preys on “all of the unbelievers, Christians and Muslims alike, of Nigeria, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and beyond.”

Attempts to defeat Boko Haram have been unavailing.

“It’s hardly surprising,” a Nigerian attorney told BHL. “The high command of the Nigerian army is Fulani. The whole administration is Fulani.” He adds that President Muhammadu Buhari, “who depends on subsidies from Ankara and Qatar, is a Fulani.”

During a discussion at the Hudson Institute last week, BHL added that the Nigerian government has been “poisoned by Islamism.”

His chapter on Afghanistan is based on a visit he made to that devastated land in August of 2020. President Trump had concluded a withdrawal agreement with the Taliban, who continued, nonetheless, to murder Afghans regarded as insufficiently submissive. At Hudson, BHL called President Biden’s chaotic and bloody retreat last August a “catastrophe.”

He indicates that the leaders of France, Germany and Britain foresaw that a precipitous withdrawal would be tantamount to surrendering to the Taliban and its ally, Al Qaeda. I asked him: Why didn’t those leaders make a serious effort to persuade Biden to reconsider, to pause, to consult with them before bugging out? He didn’t have a good answer.

In his chapter on Somalia, BHL highlights the nefarious role being played by the Turks. They have a “spanking-new embassy – standing, not leveled; plus a colossal military base from which they never emerge; Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s name is plastered in roman and Arabic characters all along the main arteries.” BHL is struck by the Turkish government’s “complacency toward al-Shabaab fundamentalism, which is not far from the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

BHL’s other chapters recount visits to Iraqi and Syrian Kurdistan, where an imprisoned Islamic State terrorist “shouts at me in his northern French accent, ‘We know who you are!’”; Ukraine, where he embedded with special forces fighting pro-Russian separatists; Bangladesh, where he was honored as “veteran Lévy” for his activism in their liberation movement of the 1970s; Lesbos, where he met with refugees determined to resettle in Europe; and Libya, where he was attacked by “armed men in sand-colored uniforms, accompanied by jeering civilians armed with Kalashnikovs, who begin firing and shouting ‘Jewish dog!’”

In all these dispatches, I find more misery than hope.

There also is a section titled, “My Creed,” which includes a chapter titled: “The Adventurer: A Self-Portrait,” in which he declares that he never sets out “on a reporting trip without the firm intention of intervening in what I see and changing what I show.” In his Epilogue, he writes: “Often when I leave on a reporting trip my children and others close to me worry. ‘Aren’t you afraid?’ they ask.” But he firmly believes “that if risks there be, they are noble risks that must be taken.”

Did I mention that BHL is something of a self-promoter? Still, he’s telling stories that need to be told.

Clifford D. May is founder and president of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD), and a columnist forThe Washington Times.”

EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier vessel Manta Ursula is pictured moored in Muscat on July 25, 2026. Photo by AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Iran, Oman edging toward Strait of Hormuz deal amid fresh attacks on vessels
A U.S. official said the blockade of Iranian ports would be lifted if Tehran and Muscat finalize an arrangement.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
A view of the Teva Pharmaceuticals' logistics center in Shoham, where coronavirus vaccines were stored and distributed around the country, on Jan. 7, 2021. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Israel News
Teva asks US judge not to disclose its Israeli origins to jurors
The Tel Aviv-based drug maker is facing an antitrust lawsuit, together with several other pharmaceutical companies.
Aug. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
03:42
Israeli Navy conducts largest drill since Oct. 7
02:55
Palestinians attack Israeli civilians who accidentally entered Jenin in Samaria
02:50
Uganda approves troop deployment to Gaza
02:25
Israel’s FM meets Colombia’s president-elect ahead of inauguration
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Farid Alamdar. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Why a free Iran may not be in everyone’s interest
Farid Alamdar