The University of Michigan faculty Senate approved a resolution to donate to the legal fund of the “Michigan 8,” anti-Israel activists who face federal charges for a campaign of threats and vandalism against university officials, businesses and the Jewish Federation of Metropolitan Detroit.

The activists tried to get the public school and businesses to sever ties with Israel through intimidation, according to prosecutors. Eight people were indicted in June, and prosecutors added four more defendants in a superseding indictment in October.

The indictment alleges that the defendants conspired to vandalize the Jewish Federation’s building on Oct. 7, 2024—the one-year anniversary of the Hamas-led attacks—and marked the building with inverted red triangles, a symbol used to indicate a Hamas target. They are also accused of covering security cameras with paint.

A university spokesman told JNS that the public school cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

Asked how Jewish students should feel knowing that their professors may have signed a resolution supporting activists who targeted a Jewish federation, the spokesman told JNS that “the University of Michigan unequivocally condemns antisemitism in all its forms.”

“We are committed to maintaining a safe and welcoming campus for our Jewish community and all students, faculty and staff,” the spokesman said. “While the university has a longstanding commitment to freedom of expression and academic freedom, threats, violence, discrimination and harassment have no place on our campus.”

“We recognize that concerns remain, and university leaders are committed to addressing them and fostering a campus environment where everyone can learn, work and thrive,” the spokesman said.

Adi Saleem, an assistant professor of Romance languages and literatures and Judaic studies, introduced the resolution , which four professors supported.

The faculty Senate measure calls the federal charges “wildly exaggerated” and accuses university officials and police of helping federal and state authorities suppress pro-Palestinian activism and organized labor.

The resolution states that the faculty body “stands in solidarity with the Michigan 8” and pledges to contribute to the “Michigan 8 legal defense fund to the best of our abilities.”

The Nov. 12 resolution passed 1,042 votes to 747, with 636 abstentions. (JNS sought comment from the faculty Senate.)

An online fundraiser raised more than $150,000 for the legal fund at press time.