Jewish groups asked Hunter College, a public school that is part of City University of New York, to investigate if its undergraduate student government canceled a cultural arts night due to objections from some participants to the campus Hillel being included.

The event was slated for Monday night. Sumaiya Ahmed and Ahmad Waraich, president and vice president, respectively, of the Hunter Undergraduate Student Government, said on Sunday that it was canceled.

“Going forward, every club and every member of USG will know who is involved in an event before it is planned or approved,” they stated on a student government social media handle.

After comments, which JNS viewed, on the post thanked the student government for declining to work with Hillel, the group removed all the replies and closed the comments section on the post.

Moshe Spern, president of United Jewish Teachers, which represents more than 1,000 Jewish public school educators and staff in New York City, told JNS that he spoke to Jewish students at Hunter, who “felt it was targeted at Hillel.”

“The comments under USG’s own post make it clear this was about Hillel,” Spern said. “Commenters wrote that groups backed out the moment Hillel joined, with lines like ‘nobody wants to work with Zionist Hillel’ and ‘Hillel joined the collab and everyone backed out.’”

“The damage goes beyond one canceled event,” Spern said. “When student government treats the inclusion of Hillel as the reason an event can’t go forward, it sends a clear message to Jewish students across CUNY that their participation is conditional.”

The UJA-Federation of New York called the cancellation “deeply troubling” and said that it is working with the college’s Hillel to “press for answers.” It called for the college to investigate the decision and “provide a full accounting of what happened.”

The Rita Levine Rabin Hillel at Hunter College stated on Sunday that it was looking forward to participating in the event, “and we had no role in the decision to cancel.”

“Jewish students should never be singled out, scapegoated or made to feel unwelcome because of who they are, and the antisemitic response online to the cancellation notice has been egregious and inappropriate,” it said.

Hunter College has an estimated 1,500 undergraduate Jewish students, about 9% of the student body, according to the Hillel, which asked the college to “reject hate in every form and help keep our campus a place where every student can thrive.”

The Hillel stated that it looks forward to “joining USG’s next cultural event.”

In a follow-up statement, the student government wrote on social media that it canceled the event “due to safety concerns” and that its prior statement “may have led to confusion and misinterpretations regarding the reasons for cancellation.”

Hunter College stated that its student affairs division is working with the student government “to clarify its intentions, which we understand to have been to assure that the event would reflect the USG’s values and purposes to advance inclusive participation and engagement of the student body.”

“When it appeared that USG’s attempts to put on this event together on a short timeline would not result in an event reflecting those values and purposes, the USG decided to cancel and look for other opportunities to achieve these goals,” the college stated.

Spern told JNS that the reason for canceling is “not a safety issue or a values issue.”

“It’s exclusion,” he said.