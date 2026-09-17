More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion   Column

Lying for a standing ovation won’t protect the screenwriters of ‘NAZA’ from the Israel-haters

Yuval Avraham and Rachel Szor are nothing more than useful idiots in the service of antisemites.

Ruthie Blum
Zionism Is Racism Poster
A anti-Israel demonstrator carries a poster declaring “Zionism is racism” at a protest in Washington, D.C., Aug. 2, 2014. Credit: Ted Eytan via Wikimedia Commons.
Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum Ruthie Blum
Ruthie Blum, a former adviser at the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is an award-winning columnist and a senior contributing editor at JNS. Co-host with Ambassador Mark Regev of the JNS-TV podcast “Israel Undiplomatic,” she writes on Israeli politics and U.S.-Israel relations. Originally from New York City, she moved to Israel in 1977. She is a regular guest on national and international media outlets, including Fox, Sky News, i24News, Scripps, ILTV, WION and Newsmax.
(Sept. 17, 2026 / JNS)

If Yuval Avraham and Rachel Szor imagine that a 25-minute standing ovation in Venice is a sign that the anti-Zionist cultural elites abroad have embraced them completely, they’re living in an alternate universe. Certainly after Oct. 7, 2023, when the murderers, rapists and kidnappers from Gaza didn’t bother to inquire about the political views of their victims before torturing and murdering them.

Like so many progressive Jews at home and in the Diaspora, the two Israeli screenwriters who won the Special Jury Prize at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival for “NAZA” fail to grasp a tragic irony: Those applauding them for their woke ideology and auto-antisemitism don’t consider them allies. Not deep down.

Yes, the audience applauding Avraham and Szor was mainly delighted that Israeli Jews were providing the most effective propaganda weapon against the Jewish state and its military.

The phenomenon isn’t new, not even where the deceitful duo is concerned. They are two of the four creators of “No Other Land,” the 2024 documentary about “settler violence” against Palestinians in Judea and Samaria that won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Naturally. Demonizing Israeli settlers is almost a guaranteed ticket to success in the world of arts and entertainment.

But that’s nothing compared to the kind of accolades sure to be received when vilifying the Israel Defense Forces—particularly since the beginning of the current war, which has unleashed a wave of antisemitism not seen since the Holocaust. This includes blood libels about “genocide” and “starvation” supposedly perpetrated by Israeli soldiers against “innocent” Palestinians in Gaza.

Enter “NAZA.”

Though Avraham and Szor wrote the screenplay, the production is British. Therefore, the use of the Latin transliteration of a title derived from Hebrew initials that mean nothing in English was clearly intentional. After all, the concept has an exact translation: “collateral damage.” Yet that wasn’t what the movie was called.

The reason is that visually, “NAZA” looks like a mash-up of “NAZI” and “GAZA.”

Fair enough. Hamas terrorists aren’t merely sadists reminiscent of the Nazis; copies of Mein Kampf and photographs of Hitler were found by IDF soldiers in numerous homes throughout the Strip. Of course, facts of this sort don’t interest the producers and directors of “NAZA,” among them the British newspaper The Guardian.

The film draws on content published in that paper, as well as in outlets +972 Magazine and Local Call—all three firmly on the far left.

The plot of the drama-disguised-as-a-documentary is based on anonymous testimony from 24 soldiers in the elite Unit 8200, under the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate. These purported “insiders” were filmed on rooftops in Tel Aviv, with their faces and voices distorted to protect their identities.

How convenient for all the accusers involved: They can tell whatever stories they like without having to produce a shred of evidence for their false claims of the targeted mass killing of Palestinian civilians.

Government officials and the IDF responded with anger and outrage. Nearly the entire political spectrum condemned Avraham and Szor. The notable exceptions were the Arab parties and The Democrats, led by Yair Golan.

That’s hardly surprising. Golan, a retired major general who served as deputy IDF chief of staff, caused an uproar in May 2025 when he suggested that Israel was “killing babies in Gaza as a hobby.” He later claimed that he had meant to refer to the government, not the army, stating that the military “is in my home and in my heart.” But nobody believed him—neither his supporters nor his detractors.

Something similar can be said about the reaction to Avraham and Szor. The couple currently basking in the spotlight assumed—and still seem to believe—that loudly denouncing their homeland would earn them membership in the anti-Zionist family beyond the borders of the Jewish state. But some of the responses they received from Israel-haters demonstrate just how conditional that love is.

One post on X, for example, described the production as “more shooting and crying award fodder.”

Another, on Reddit, called the film “a big psyop,” going on to state,I’m Palestinian. I think that the movie is a way to Israeli society to launder their image. Also having two Israelis believed after seeing so much doubt about Palestinian reporting, leaves a very sour taste in my mouth.”

Freed hostage Liri Albag summed up the phenomenon perfectly on Instagram. Addressing Avraham, she said, “You know that even if you were only in the army for two weeks and got discharged because of your political views, if you’d fallen into Hamas captivity, to them you’d have been a soldier regardless? And they probably would have abused you for being a soldier.”

As we have learned from all the released hostages, even if he hadn’t served in the IDF, he would have been beaten and sexually tormented. Indeed, siding with the enemy has never protected Jews from the literal and figurative gas chambers.

Anti-Israel Bias United Kingdom
EXPLORE JNS
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, June 11, 2024, Photo by Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Hunter Biden accuses Israel of allowing Oct. 7 massacre to carry out ‘plan’
The former president’s son pointed to a “bombshell” report that he said had been published a few days earlier, apparently referring to claims by Haaretz.
September 17, 2026 06:44 AM
Or Shaked
United Nations
U.S. News
Israeli, Moroccan officials reaffirm ‘spirit of Abraham Accords’ in NY, talk ‘unlimited opportunities’ for relations
The United States, Morocco and Israel said that they are “undaunted by regional challenges”
September 16, 2026 04:49 PM
JNS Staff
Aerial view of the Grand Mosque complex in Mecca, as Muslims perform the evening prayer around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, on May 24, 2026, ahead of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Photo by Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images.
World News
Muslim nations condemn ‘heinous attacks’ after Houthi drone downed near Mecca
The Iranian-backed Yemeni group said it shot down a Saudi F15 fighter jet in the airspace of Marib province.
Sept. 16, 2026
JNS Staff
Eric Dinowitz Miss Universe Israel
U.S. News
Miss Israel visits City Hall in Manhattan, says won’t try to meet Mamdani
“Whether it’s hosting Miss Israel or meeting with elected officials from Israel, I’m always looking to strengthen” the “deep bond between New York City and Israel,” Eric Dinowitz, a member of the City Council told JNS.
Sept. 15, 2026
Vita Fellig
Breaking News
08:03
Hezbollah-linked ‘Al-Akhbar’ marks pager attack anniversary with ‘I see’ cover
07:46
Katz: Palestinian poll shows Gaza ‘realizing Hamas’s path failed’
07:40
Air-raid sirens activated in northern Israeli towns; IDF reviewing details
07:22
Israeli Arab charged in plot to bomb Amdocs server farm
07:02
Israeli series ‘Fauda’ tops weekly Netflix rankings in Lebanon
06:44
2,000-year-old Jewish ritual bath uncovered intact in southern Israel
06:21
Israeli arrested at Indian airport after live cartridge found in bag
06:01
Hormuz traffic falls to three tracked vessels
05:40
IDF rabbinate tells troops to stay ready for ‘sudden event’ on Yom Kippur
05:19
IDF eliminates Oct. 7 infiltrator in northern Gaza strike
05:12
Two Palestinians arrested for attempted lynching of Israelis in Jenin
04:54
Police seize arms across Judea and Samaria, including rooftop machine gun
04:37
Palestinian arrested after cyclist fatally struck by stolen car in Tel Aviv
04:16
Herzog: Netanyahu trial ‘needs to end,’ mediation door remains open
03:58
Guterres calls for ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Gaza despite existing truce
03:37
Israel, Morocco agree to upgrade diplomatic ties
03:15
Danon: UN should not let Abbas bypass US visa ban with recorded speech
02:54
Trump: ‘Hopefully we are towards the end’ of Iran war
02:35
IDF arrests senior PIJ terrorist in Samaria
02:14
Huckabee: Europe ‘oblivious to reality’ as US denies PA, PLO visas
01:54
IDF launches surprise nationwide drill
01:25
Palestinian Authority delegation, including Mahmoud Abbas, denied visas to attend UNGA
01:08
Civil Administration razes illegal structures near new Judea, Samaria towns
00:07
Unusually heavy September rain forecast for northern, central Israel
23:06
Hamas urges ICC probe into ‘NAZA’ testimonies
16:27
Netanyahu vows to revoke citizenship from those who defame IDF soldiers overseas
16:13
‘NY Times’ apologizes for article suggesting Israelis’ Oct. 7 victimhood a ‘matter of perception’
15:01
US raises Saudi Arabia travel advisory level from 2 to 3
14:42
Public Florida university, Bar-Ilan launch gap-year partnership
14:26
‘CBS’ releases photos of widespread damage at US bases during Iran war
14:08
Code Pink has annual budget below $1.3 million, lawyer for anti-Israel group tells court
14:07
Houthis say they shot Saudi F-15 down
13:57
US military says it redirected 103 commercial vessels amid blockade of Iran
13:43
Israel didn’t pressure Trump into Iran war, didn’t put boots on ground ‘for Israel,’ Huckabee says
13:24
Sweden expels Iranian embassy staffer for activities against ‘Jewish, Israeli interests’
12:45
Trump admin unseals charges against network it says commits terror for Russia
11:53
Bay Area school district not complying with state Jew-hatred directives, judge rules tentatively
11:03
House passes third Iran war powers resolution with Republican defections
10:43
Pope Leo says Mid East conflicts have ‘strained’ Jewish-Christian relations
08:59
Ariel University gets approval for six-year medical program
08:45
Israel lowers Q2 growth estimate to 14.9%
08:23
Seven arrested for illegal entry in Hadera-area operations
08:03
Ben-Gvir: 300,000th civilian gun license issued since reform
07:44
Judea: Border Police find submachine gun in open field
07:22
US, UK, Dutch agencies: Iranian malware spying on regime critics
07:02
Aoun: Lebanon seeks security deal with Israel, disarmament of Hezbollah
06:44
IDF official: ‘Nothing to do’ with deadly Gaza building collapse
06:23
Dutch court upholds ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, Golan Heights
06:01
Shas Party leader urges judicial reform after High Court blocks conference
05:40
Top EU exec calls Israel E-1 plan ‘illegal’ and ‘unacceptable’
More Updates
JNS TV
A graffiti mural created by Israeli graffiti artist Dudi Shoval in Ashdod, Israel, depicting filmmakers Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, creators of the documentary film “NAZA,” with the Hebrew word “Traitors” painted across their portraits, Sept. 15, 2026. Photo by Liron Moldovan/Flash90.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Israeli film accusing IDF of war crimes gets standing ovation in Venice
September 17, 2026 07:30 AM
Ruthie Blum, Mark Regev
COLUMNS
Menachem Glik. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A new ‘Merchant of Venice’ slanders Israel
Mendi Glik
Frieda Fuchs. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Sept. 11, antisemitism and Oberlin’s politics of omission
Frieda Fuchs