More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

When the going gets tough

The tough get going. When Israel is under attack, its friends need to be more determined than ever to defend it.

May. 22, 2022
David M. Weinberg
The funeral procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen, at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem's Old City, May 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
The funeral procession of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed in Jenin during clashes between Israeli forces and Palestinian gunmen, at Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem’s Old City, May 13, 2022. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
David M. Weinberg
David M. Weinberg David M. Weinberg
David M. Weinberg is a fellow at the Jerusalem-based Misgav Institute for National Security & Zionist Strategy and the David Institute for Security Policy. His diplomatic, defense, political and Jewish world columns in the past 30 years are available at: davidmweinberg.com. The views here are his own.

When difficult situations present themselves, do Israel’s supporters head for the hills or hide away on the sidelines, or do they work to comprehend Israel’s predicaments and double down on their goal to articulate perspectives that lead people to better understand the Jewish state?

One hopes that people who identify with the grand goals of the modern State of Israel know in their bones that Israelis are sincere in their desire for peace and democracy, and recognize that Israeli leaders have the toughest job in the world in often-unprecedented situations of moral dilemma, and thus will give Israel the benefit of the doubt.

When Israel is under attack, such people become more determined to speak up for the Jewish state. An old adage is appropriate: When the going gets tough, the tough get going.

In a world more and more dominated by fake news, distortive and inflammatory social media Woke prisms, and extreme anti-Western and anti-Israel discourse, to stand up and stand out for Israel is more essential than ever.

It is worth keeping in mind that Israel finds itself, once again, in a unique situation—a strategic and political situation of great promise but also some peril.

On the one hand, Israel’s strategic situation has never been better. It stands at the helm of a new regional strategic alliance for peace and against radical Islamic actors. This is an unprecedented coalition that includes key Sunni states like Egypt, the UAE and (tacitly) the Saudis.

But because of Israel’s successes and because the US seems to be backing away from its traditional allies in the Mideast, bad actors are in rearguard revolt.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is on a hegemonic march to dominate the Middle East. The recalcitrant, rejectionist Palestinian Authority has decided not to board the Abraham Accords peace train and instead allows itself to fade further into the armed-enemy-of-Israel camp. The PA and Hamas celebrate every terrorist murder of Israelis and call for more.

This has spurred a wave of terrorist violence against Israel from among Israeli Arabs, which ranges from extreme vandalism to cutthroat protection rackets to murderous riots to shooting and stabbing attacks.

So yes, Israeli troops and police have escalated their counter-terrorist operations. Sometimes video footage of these operations doesn’t go over well on TV screens in comfortable North American or European salons. And sometimes the security forces go overboard with cringe-worthy violence against Arab non-combatants.

When it comes to the choice between the terrorist threat and the “hasbara” threat—i.e., to suffer Western criticism and lose the support of some observers from afar because Israeli force is unpalatable to these observers—Israeli leaders have no choice but to give priority to the war against the terrorist threat.

Obviously, it would be wonderful to fashion a policy that manages both challenges effectively, but that is easier said than done. So, I say that when Israeli security forces sometimes mismanage the delicate balancing act, they ought to be cut a little slack.

I do not bury my head in the sand or belittle the discomfort that good pro-Israel activists abroad sometimes feel when they watch Israel in action. But it is important for them to know this: Few Israelis will apologize for so-called “heavy-handed” Israeli troop and police tactics.

Not when Israelis are under attack and dozens of horrendous terrorist attacks have been thwarted by Israeli police and IDF troops over the past month. And not when the world automatically blames Israel no matter what.

The death of Shereen Abu Akleh amid a firefight between Palestinian terrorists and Israeli counter-terror forces is a classic case in point. It was labeled “cold-blooded assassination by Israel” before you could blink. As if Israel was a priori the criminal party—facts and situational assessment be damned.

Against such twisted, iniquitous, ugly degradation of Israel, we must fight with conviction in the essential justice of the Zionist cause and the resplendence of Israel.

David M. Weinberg is a senior fellow at The Kohelet Forum and in the research department of Habithonistim: Israel’s Defense and Security Forum. The views expressed here are his own. His diplomatic, defense, political, and Jewish world columns over the past 25 years are archived at davidmweinberg.com.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

U.S.-Israel Relations Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
US Treasury Department
U.S. News
US sanctions Iran-backed Hezbollah funding streams
“Iran is the head of the snake when it comes to global terrorism,” stated Scott Bessent, the U.S. treasury secretary.
Mar. 20, 2026
Harvard
U.S. News
Federal suit alleges Harvard turned ‘blind eye,’ violated civil rights of Jews, Israelis
“Harvard’s efforts demonstrate the very opposite of deliberate indifference,” the university said, in response to the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Wall Street, New York City
U.S. News
Moody’s downgrade of NYC ‘just a warning’ city comptroller says
A small business owner in the Big Apple told JNS that she is being hurt by tariffs more than by the credit rating.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
School Classroom
U.S. News
Grad student unions give ‘lopsided critical attention to Israel’ over Iran, Russia
Jay Greene, author of a new report on the subject, told JNS that the unions communicate in an “overwrought and extreme” way about Israel.
Mar. 20, 2026
Aaron Bandler
United Nations Headquarters Building
World News
UN uses ‘every excuse in the book’ to obstruct probes, inspector general overseeing foreign assistance says
“Why are we to trust the U.N.’s own vetting procedures?” Adam Kaplan, of USAID, asked a congressional committee.
Mar. 20, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Ballot Box
U.S. News
AIPAC a wedge issue facing Democrats in midterm races
The pro-Israel group “has become increasingly problematic for many American Jews and for many candidates running for office,” Lauren Strauss, of American University, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Mitchell Bard
Column
The moment Trump should have confronted antisemitism
Mitchell Bard