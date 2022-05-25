More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Advanced amphibious landing capabilities improve Israel’s ability to win

The IDF almost gave up on the idea, but such landings can be key to breaking down the enemy’s defenses, leading to a decisive victory.

May. 25, 2022
Eliezer Marom
Israeli Navy soldiers off the Gaza coast during “Operation Protective Edge,” July 28, 2014. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Israeli Navy soldiers off the Gaza coast during “Operation Protective Edge,” July 28, 2014. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Eliezer Marom

This week’s report that the Israeli Navy has acquired two new amphibious landing craft has again raised the issue of how vital such capabilities are to the Israel Defense Forces and how it can use them when the day arrives.

Over the years, the Israeli Navy carried out a number of amphibious landings on all fronts, such as at the Suez Canal in the War of Attrition.

The jewel in the crown of these actions came in the 1982 Lebanon War when an out-of-date fleet of landing craft under the command of Maj. Gen. Yoram Yair dropped a brigade of paratroopers at the Awali estuary. The troops moved toward Beirut, behind the enemy’s back. That night, I was in command of the warship that secured the southern flank of the landing, and we provided cover fire for the forces that had just reached the beach. The complicated landing was a success and made an impressive contribution to the land maneuvers that followed.

After the war, the Israeli Navy presented a plan to acquire new landing craft that would replace the outdated fleet but encountered resistance from the General Staff, which decided not to fund the proposal. Since then, the IDF has had little ability to outflank enemy forces through amphibious landings.

Years of knowledge and capabilities went to waste until the concept of such landings saw a revival in 2008. Then-IDF Chief of Staff Gabi Ashkenazi approved the acquisition of a few small landing craft for the Israeli Navy, which would allow landings on a small scale. It was enough to revive the idea.

Marine landings are complicated, multi-branch operations that require complex planning and execution but are achievable. The advantage of sending forces in from the sea to outflank the enemy lies in the element of surprise, but it can also help shatter the enemy’s defenses in order to shorten and win a war.

The main threats that face the Israeli Navy are Hezbollah’s surface-to-surface missiles and drones. The Navy, which foresaw this, has acquired Sa’ar 6 missile ships equipped with improved radar systems to detect high-trajectory fire, cruise missiles and drones, and intercept them with sophisticated missiles. Today, the Israeli Navy can attack targets deep inland and, in cooperation with the Israeli Air Force, hamper the enemy’s ability to fire missiles.

Vice Adm. (ret.) Eliezer Marom served as commander of the Israeli Navy from 2007 to 2011.

This article was originally published by Israel Hayom.

IDF Defense and Security
EXPLORE JNS
Natanz Nuclear Facility, Iran
U.S. News
IAEA: Iran’s Natanz nuclear-enrichment site attacked
The U.S. military has thus far struck over 8,000 targets across the Islamic Republic, including 130 enemy vessels, according to the CENTCOM chief.
Mar. 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Muslims gather for the early morning prayers for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, along a main street outside the Siddiq Mosque in eastern Cairo's Heliopolis district on March 20, 2026. Photo by Ahmed Hasan/AFP via Getty Images.
Analysis
Egypt walks a tightrope between Iran and the Gulf
Cairo has taken on the role of mediator, but local media is clearly leaning toward Tehran.
Mar. 21, 2026
Shachar Kleiman
Torahs of Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Mich. Credit: Courtesy.
‘Moving forward and celebrating’ in Michigan, as second set of post-attack simchas approach
There was never a question whether bar and bat mitzvahs were going to continue, says Rabbi Marla Hornsten at Temple Israel, despite the havoc that had teachers and children evacuate the building.
Mar. 20, 2026
Karen Schwartz
Blurred background of a house behind grass. Credit: jplenio/Pixabay.
U.S. News
Texas judge blocks ‘Muslim-only’ residential project over utility board violations
“We will not rest in the mission to stop the spread of radical Islam,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stated.
Mar. 20, 2026
U.S. and Texas state flags flying on the dome of the Texas State Capitol building in Austin. Credit: CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.
U.S. News
Texas governor appoints new members to antisemitism advisory committee
The panel conducts research on antisemitic activity and works with public and private entities on statewide initiatives on Holocaust and genocide education.
Mar. 20, 2026
Shmurah Matzah, Passover
Features
At some Orthodox Passover seders, places are set for ‘Star Wars,’ Taylor Swift
“If it’s something that families are attuned to, then I think it may be a good way to engage the kids on that level,” Rabbi Steven Burg, of Aish, told JNS.
Mar. 20, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen drinking coffee during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament on June 17, 2015. Photo by Miriam Alster/Flash90.
JNS TV / Think Twice
Debunking Iran war conspiracy theories
Think Twice with Jonathan Tobin with guest Walter Russell Meade; Episode 216
Mar. 19, 2026
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Column
Wimps and warriors
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
The crack-up of the antisemitic right
Jonathan S. Tobin