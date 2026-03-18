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Eliezer Marom

The Israeli-linked “Mercer Street” oil tanker, struck by what U.S. experts say was an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on July 29, 2021. Credit: Johan Victor/MarineTraffic.
Opinion
Iran should be made to pay the price
Though broadcasting weakness, Tehran’s attack on an Israeli-linked vessel was a severe act of terrorism, undermining global freedom of navigation in a strategically vital region.
Feb. 20, 2023
Eliezer Marom
An Israeli Navy vessel off the coast of Gaza during Operation "Protective Edge" on July 28, 2014. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Opinion
Against Hezbollah, the best defense is a good offense
Jul. 4, 2022
Eliezer Marom
Israeli Navy soldiers off the Gaza coast during “Operation Protective Edge,” July 28, 2014. Photo by Edi Israel/Flash90.
Opinion
Advanced amphibious landing capabilities improve Israel’s ability to win
May. 25, 2022
Eliezer Marom
Ovda Airbase
Opinion
Israel is fast approaching the moment of truth with Iran
Israel has the ability to attack Iran, and will soon have no other choice as the proverbial sword is almost at its neck.
Dec. 27, 2021
Eliezer Marom
Boats at the Fisherman's Wharf in the Kishon Port in Haifa on June 26, 2018. A Chinese majority state-owned company is set to take over the management of the port this year. Photo by David Cohen/Flash90.
Opinion
Gantz, don’t abandon the Shayetet fighters!
The Israeli Navy veterans who likely contracted cancer due to their exposure to toxic pollution during their service at Kishon Port should be recognized as disabled veterans.
Dec. 8, 2021
Eliezer Marom
Israeli naval forces and the Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser “USS Monterey” conduct maritime security operations in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, March 15, 2021. Credit: U.S. Navy.
Opinion
Is maritime terrorism the next storm Israel must weather?
While it is hard to think of a naval force in the Middle East that could pose a threat to the Israeli Navy, maritime terrorism is another matter.
Dec. 6, 2021
Eliezer Marom
The Israeli-linked “Mercer Street” oil tanker, struck by what U.S. experts say was an Iranian drone in the Arabian Sea on July 29, 2021. Credit: Johan Victor/MarineTraffic.
Opinion
The West must counter Iran’s maritime terrorism
There’s no doubt that this crisis with Tehran necessitates an international response.
Aug. 5, 2021
Eliezer Marom