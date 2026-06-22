MoU rewards Iranian endurance, not any real change

On the eve of his 80th birthday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran and presented it as a diplomatic achievement. The White House will undoubtedly continue to celebrate the announcement as proof that strength, pressure and negotiation succeeded where previous administrations failed. Yet the central question remains unanswered: What fundamental reality has actually changed?

States go to war, impose sanctions, build coalitions and apply pressure in order to alter political realities. They do not expend resources merely to arrive at the same destination from which they began. That is why the true measure of any agreement is not the ceremony surrounding its announcement or the headlines that accompany it, but whether it changes the strategic balance that produced the conflict in the first place. Judged by that standard, this agreement appears less like a historic breakthrough and more like a strategic retreat disguised as diplomacy.

For nearly half a century, the Islamic Republic has been one of the principal sources of instability in the Middle East. Successive American administrations, Republican and Democratic alike, have identified Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, support for terrorism, proxy warfare, hostage-taking, regional subversion and ideological hostility toward the United States as major security concerns.

Trump himself repeatedly argued in early 2026 that the nuclear ambitions of the Islamic Republic had to be stopped, that the regime’s destabilizing behavior or aggressive approach had to end and that the security architecture of the region could no longer tolerate Tehran’s permanent state of confrontation.

Yet after months of pressure, confrontation, military escalation and political tension, none of those underlying realities appear to have disappeared.

Since 1979, every major challenge confronting the regime has been interpreted through a single strategic principle: Remain in power.

Iran’s nuclear aspirations have not vanished. The regime’s ideological structure remains intact. The network of militias and proxy organizations stretching from Lebanon to Iraq and beyond has not ceased to exist. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has not abandoned its worldview. The security institutions responsible for repression at home and destabilization abroad remain firmly in control. If the essential characteristics of the regime remain unchanged, then it is reasonable to ask whether the agreement solved a problem or merely postponed it.

The answer matters because the rulers of Tehran have always viewed politics through a different lens than their Western counterparts. American policymakers often define success in terms of agreements reached, crises managed and tensions reduced. The Islamic Republic defines success more simply: survival.

Since 1979, every major challenge confronting the regime has been interpreted through a single strategic principle: Remain in power at all costs. Economic suffering, diplomatic isolation, military pressure, domestic unrest and international condemnation are all considered manageable so long as the system itself survives. In that sense, the regime does not need to defeat the United States militarily in order to claim victory. It merely needs to endure.

That is precisely why Tehran’s propaganda apparatus will almost certainly portray this agreement as a triumph. The message to its supporters will be straightforward: the Islamic Republic faced enormous pressure, confronted the world’s most powerful military power and remained standing. In the political culture of the regime, survival itself becomes proof of success. The symbolism of that message will reverberate throughout the region—not because Tehran has fundamentally changed the balance of power, but because perceptions often matter as much as realities in Middle Eastern politics.

The Islamic Republic has mastered the art of adaptation without surrender.

Equally troubling is the persistent assumption among some Western policymakers that changes in personnel somehow constitute changes in the nature of the regime. This misunderstanding has appeared repeatedly over the past four decades. New faces emerge, different factions compete for influence, and observers rush to identify moderates, pragmatists, reformers or realists within the system. Yet the underlying architecture of power remains remarkably constant. Whether authority is exercised by one commander or another, whether one security official replaces another, whether one faction gains temporary influence over another, the essential character of the regime does not change. The institutions endure. The ideology endures. The strategic objectives endure.

One of the most remarkable aspects of contemporary American policy toward Iran is the recurring belief that tactical flexibility indicates strategic transformation. The Islamic Republic has mastered the art of adaptation without surrender. It adjusts rhetoric without abandoning objectives. It changes tactics without changing direction. It negotiates when necessary, escalates when advantageous, and retreats when survival demands it. This is not evidence of moderation; it is evidence of political durability. To mistake one for the other is to misunderstand the very nature of the regime.

The consequences of that misunderstanding extend far beyond Washington and Tehran. Israel emerges from this agreement facing the same fundamental challenge that existed before it. The source of the threat remains in place. The ideology that has animated decades of hostility remains intact. The strategic problem has been managed, but not resolved. For Arab states, the agreement may provide temporary economic and political relief, yet it also reinforces longstanding questions about American consistency and long-term strategic vision. Regional actors can be forgiven for wondering whether Washington seeks genuine solutions or merely temporary arrangements designed to defer difficult decisions.

Perhaps the greatest disappointment, however, will be felt by millions of Iranians who oppose clerical rule. During the dramatic events of late 2025 and early 2026, many believed that history was moving in a different direction. They heard American rhetoric. They listened to promises of pressure and accountability. They watched as unprecedented challenges confronted the ruling establishment. Many concluded that the international environment was finally aligning with their aspirations for political change. Instead, they witnessed negotiations with the very regime they blame for repression, executions, corruption and decades of national decline.

Whether Washington intended it or not, many Iranians will interpret this agreement as a decision to prioritize regime survival over political transformation. They will see it as another example of foreign powers preferring stability to liberty, predictability to change and crisis management to democratic aspiration. Such perceptions may be uncomfortable for American policymakers, but they are politically significant because they shape how the United States is viewed by those who once believed it supported their struggle.

In the political culture of the regime, survival itself becomes proof of success.

Ultimately, the deeper issue is not Donald Trump, nor a single agreement, nor even a single moment in this long confrontation. The deeper issue is whether the international community has once again confused the management of a crisis with the resolution of a problem. History repeatedly demonstrates that unresolved ideological conflicts do not disappear because negotiators declare success. They return in new forms, under new circumstances and often at greater cost.

The Islamic Republic has purchased something valuable through this agreement: time. Time to regroup. Time to consolidate power. Time to wait for political changes elsewhere. Time to continue pursuing long-term objectives beneath the surface of diplomatic accommodation. Yet time is not the same as permanence. Authoritarian systems often appear durable until the moment they are not. Their greatest strength frequently conceals their greatest vulnerability.

The future of Iran will not ultimately be determined in Washington, Moscow, Beijing, Brussels or Jerusalem. It will be determined by the Iranian people themselves. No foreign government can deliver freedom to Iran, and no foreign government can permanently prevent it. The central struggle remains what it has always been: a struggle between a society seeking political self-determination and a ruling system determined to preserve itself.

Trump may celebrate a diplomatic achievement. Tehran may celebrate its survival. History, however, tends to judge such moments by a harsher standard.

It asks a simple question: Did anything truly change? Judging from the realities visible today, the answer appears to be no. The regime survived, the conflict was deferred, and the underlying problem remains. That is not a strategic victory. It is merely an intermission.