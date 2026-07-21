More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Trump says ‘we’re not leaving’ Iran

‘If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild,’ the U.S. president said. ‘And we’re not finished at all.’

U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, in New York City, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks at a FIFA reception at Trump Tower, in New York City, on July 17, 2026. Credit: Daniel Torok/White House.
(July 21, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States will continue its military campaign against Iran, arguing that a withdrawal now would allow Tehran to recover its capabilities.

“We’re not leaving right now,” Trump said during a White House meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. “If we left right now, it would take Iran 20, 25 years to rebuild. And we’re not finished at all.”

Trump said Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon” and warned that the United States would strike additional sites if it believed they were connected to Tehran’s nuclear program.

“We’ll hit that site,” Trump said. “Any site where they’re even thinking about nuclear, we’ll be hitting it very, very powerfully.”

The president said Iran would need decades to recover from damage caused by U.S. strikes, while adding that the campaign had already achieved significant results.

“If we left tomorrow, we had a big success,” he said. “But we’re not leaving tomorrow.”

Trump’s comments came during his meeting with Aoun, who was visiting Washington as Lebanon seeks U.S. support for efforts to stabilize the country and address Hezbollah’s role in the region.

Iran Middle East
EXPLORE JNS
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani announces the “OPEN for Small Business” legislative package at La Bodega in the Bronx borough of New York City, on July 20, 2026. Credit: Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office
U.S. News
Mamdani denies outreach to Iran envoy, defends push to arrest Netanyahu
The New York City mayor said his administration did not initiate contact with Iran’s U.N. ambassador while reiterating that the city is reviewing whether it could enforce an International Criminal Court warrant against the Israeli prime minister.
July 21, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Adir Schwartz presents Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli with an award recognizing his work defending Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as JCAP founder and chairman Chaim Silberstein looks at the organization’s Jerusalem headquarters, July 20, 2026. Photo by Atara Beck.
JCAP Warning
JCAP report warns of Erdoğan’s phased plan to conquer Jerusalem
Unveiling the findings at its new office in Jerusalem, the think tank said its analysis of a 758-page Turkish government document points to a long-term strategy that threatens Israel, the Middle East and the free world.
July 21, 2026
Atara Beck
Troy Jackson, a former Maine state Senate president, in the Senate Chamber at the Maine State House in Augusta, Maine, Jan. 2, 2023. Credit: ArenLeBrun via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Man set to be Dem Maine Senate nominee ‘very close to Platner philosophically,’ experts say
Henry Olsen, a polling expert, told JNS that Troy Jackson is “probably not as extreme in his rhetoric” as the candidate he is likely to replace.
July 21, 2026
Aaron Bandler
U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., on July 21, 2026. Credit: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Lebanese army becoming ‘self-sufficient’ as it moves against Hezbollah
The U.S. president pledged to support Lebanon’s efforts to restore stability and expressed hope that the country will eventually join the Abraham Accords.
July 21, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Gavel, Court
U.S. News
Indiana man sentenced to 10 months in prison for threatening Jews, police online
Kayden Bell’s threats “stood in direct opposition to our community’s core values,” the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Indiana stated. “His words have earned him a trip to prison.”
July 21, 2026
Barry Levitt, an 80-year-old resident of Jerusalem who was killed when a balcony collapsed on the bakery below in Jerusalem on July 20, 2026. Credit: Courtesy.
Israel News
South African immigrant killed in Jerusalem balcony collapse
Barry Levitt, 80, died when a residential balcony collapsed onto an Angel Bakery store in the city’s Rehavia neighborhood.
July 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Iraq Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi
JNS TV / JLMinute
Is the Middle East heading toward a wider war?
July 21, 2026 09:50 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
THE COLUMN
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Hear, O’ Israel!
Rabbi Yossy Goldman
Benjamin Kerstein. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Anti-Zionism is the most racist ideology in the world
Benjamin Kerstein