More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

A homage to those aging with faith

Rebecca Sugar’s debut novel “Everything is a Little Broken” is about the gap between a religious generation and their secular descendants.

Irit Tratt
Stack of Books
Stack of books. Credit: jakkaje879/Shutterstock
Irit Tratt
Irit Tratt Irit Tratt
Irit Tratt was co-chair of the Trump47 Women’s Leadership Coalition and is on the board of directors of the Republican Jewish Coalition, the Jewish Institute for National Security of America (JINSA), the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs and JNS.
(March 5, 2024 / JNS)

A report published earlier this year by the Population Reference Bureau found that the U.S. population is “older today than it has ever been.” It found that the 65-and-older age group’s “share of the total population is projected to rise from 17% to 23%” by 2050. Given this fact, it is only natural for Americans to escape into books about what is becoming a reality for millions of adults: caring for aging loved ones.

Rebecca Sugar’s just-published debut novel Everything is a Little Broken examines the sadness, frustration and humor involved in tending to elderly relatives.

The book focuses on Mira Cayne, a 40-something Jewish New Yorker who must carefully navigate the dynamics between her brother and mother while watching over her 79-year-old father Matt Frank. She shares a close bond with Matt as he physically deteriorates. While Mira’s selfless devotion to him takes up much of the story, the novel also concentrates on the critical role played by faith. This faith shaped a generation that will soon give way to the growing number of Americans who claim no religious identity.

Mira struggles with embracing her father’s spiritual engagement. This spirituality is echoed by the fiery and lovable Mae, a 94-year-old Pentecostal Christian. She worked for the Franks from the time Matt was 12 until her retirement. Like many of their generation, Matt and Mae are the devotional giants guiding a family towards faith and religious observance.

Matt’s physical decline leaves him unable to attend Saturday services without a wheelchair. With a sturdy pride, he confines himself to studying the weekly Torah portion in a seasoned lounger that was once his father’s. To Mira’s annoyance, this is a piece of his past with which he refuses to part. But Mira sees that when her father is absorbed in Torah learning, he projects the “paternal strength” that she fears is slowly ebbing. The elder Frank is also committed to passing on Jewish rituals. For example, he insists that his son Daniel recite the Kiddush at Shabbat dinner.

Like her former Jewish employer, Mae’s determination to live a life guided by spiritual convictions—highlighted by repeated intonations of “Praise the Lord!”—injects some levity into her confrontation with declining health. Mae’s faith remains uncorrupted despite the tragic loss of a child and, as Mira admits, spending more time tending to the needs of the Franks than those of her own family.

This underscores Mae’s resilience and grit. Matt and Mae share a connection impenetrable to others because of the emphasis they place on religion and sanctity. As the book states, Matt’s “greatest source of strength was an even older woman, for whom recovery was no longer an option. The memories he shared with her appeared to have a restorative power.”

Mae’s life is marked by a simplicity and humility uncommon to most Upper East Side Manhattanites. Yet somehow, it has seeped into the ethos of Mira and her family. Behind the glossy facade of frequenting New York City’s finest salons, Mira maintains a quiet modesty, a virtue reflected in the time she takes to help Mae.

Unlike American Jews who try to alter Jewish practice to suit their liberal values, Mira knows the responsibility for her spiritual slippage is entirely her own. Rather than brand Judaism as rigid and outdated, Mira finds Matt and Mae’s faithful formalities inspiring, albeit personally unattainable for her. She recognizes that her father’s learning contains “the same kind of intensity and personal encounter she saw in Mae when her Bible was in her hands. They each seemed to put different energies into their Bibles and received the same kind of energy from them in return.”

Matt’s physical limitations, which prevent him from climbing the stairs to a walk-up apartment to see Mae, lead to the book’s more humorous moments. The two elders who find solace in their sages and not modern technology resort to fumbling with the imperfections that often sour an older adult’s experience with video conferencing.

For Mira, her relationships with those with whom she interacts the least are disproportionately emotional. As in many families with aging loved ones, trepidations and resentments regarding other relatives often surface. Mira’s connection to her mother Dana is more detached than strained. It is tentative due to years of a comfortable rhythm of emotional distancing.

Still, Mira discreetly admires Dana, whose playful and artistic energy comes out in the presence of Lilly, Mira’s sweet-natured daughter, and Mira’s amiable husband Aaron. It is Lilly who suggests, on a weekend home from college, that the family attend Shabbat services. This is a delightful surprise to both parents and shows that religious revivals can have the unlikeliest origins.

Another familiar theme of the book is the outsize impact an absent sibling can have on those left caring for a frail relative. Despite Mira’s disappointment with her brother Daniel’s notable absence, she decides not to confront him. Instead, she punctuates their conversations with flickers of irritation at Daniel’s inability to grasp the extent of her sacrifice, which includes foregoing a move to Florida.

Today’s cultural openness and technological sophistication fuel an ethos far removed from Matt and Mae’s religious devotion. Whether the wisdom of a lifetime dedicated to spiritual sustenance is passed on to the next generation depends on the path chosen by people like Mira and her family. This unknown trajectory feels like a fitting subject for a sequel.

Religion Arts and Entertainment
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
Hamas said it is willing to move forward with second stage of the U.S.-brokered framework, calling on Washington to exert pressure on Jerusalem.
August 9, 2026 07:43 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meeting in his office in Jerusalem with Nikolai Mladenov, High Representative for Gaza, Jan. 11, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Analysis
Inside Story: Why Israel rejected the Board of Peace’s plan for Gaza
“We can and know how to stand our ground—even against our best friends when necessary,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
August 9, 2026 09:00 AM
Charles Bybelezer, Amelie Botbol
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
01:52
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
05:13
Danon: Hamas weapons must leave Gaza under disarmament plan
05:05
Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist arrested posing as Gaza aid truck driver
04:50
UNICEF study: Malnutrition lower in Gaza than in surrounding Arab countries
04:13
CENTCOM: US has redirected 49 commercial vessels under Iran blockade
04:11
Convicted hate offender quits UK election race
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David