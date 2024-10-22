From Budapest to Jerusalem

Just before the one-year anniversary of the tragic events of Oct. 7, I had the honor of hosting a pro-Israel summit in Hungary along with my colleagues from the Center for Fundamental Rights. We were honored to host Miri Regev—Israel’s minister of transport, national infrastructure and road safety—and Knesset member Simcha Rothman, along with other Israeli leaders.

During the conference, we heard meaningful remarks from Israeli, American and Hungarian leaders, but what I found most poignant was hearing the testimony of a mother whose daughter was murdered by Hamas terrorists and the account of a Nova music festival survivor.

This gathering was not only an expression of our unwavering solidarity with Israel but also a resounding message to the world that Hungary’s elected officials and civil society stand firmly by its side. As we face a global climate where national sovereignty and cultural heritage are under attack, Hungary’s commitment to Israel remains steadfastly rooted in our shared values of faith, tradition and security.

The message of the conference was clear: Despite a new wave of antisemitism in the West, Hungary will remain an island of peace. The aim is to extend this peace to as many countries on the continent as possible. We will not remain silent. We will stand by Israel, the victims and their families.

In a world where globalism and progressive ideologies erode national identities and moral foundations, the paths of Hungary and Israel remain intertwined.

We, Hungarian conservatives, recognize that Israel’s fight against terror mirrors our struggle against mass migration and the ideological assault on national sovereignty. In Europe, Hungary stands as a bulwark for Israel and resisting a European mainstream that promotes mass migration and a rejection of our Judeo-Christian ethics.

At the heart of our unique bond is a mutual understanding of the threats we face. Virulent anti-Zionism fueled by a convergence of Islamist extremism and woke radicalism is rampant in many Western societies. Yet in Hungary, we resist these forces internally and externally, on the world stage, at the United Nations and in the European Parliament. Like the Israelis, we Hungarians defend our borders, safeguard our traditions and reject the ideologies that aim to erase cultural identities in favor of a borderless, uniform mass of people devoid of culture and identity.

Israel’s right to exist, its millennia-old nationhood and its success as a prosperous and technologically advanced democracy infuriates both Islamist extremists and the progressive left. The attacks on Israel are not just on the military—they are ideological. In Western Europe, the conformist revolt led by the woke elite, acting as the vanguard of so-called “progress” in the West, explicitly fuels anti-Israel sentiment. In elite universities across the world, pro-Hamas protests and the burning of Israeli flags are symptoms of a much deeper malaise: The progressive left’s abandonment of Jewish communities in favor of gaining political capital from large immigrant populations, many of whom harbor deep-rooted antisemitic animus.

This is why Hungary’s unwavering support for Israel goes beyond symbolic gestures. It is a recognition that both our nations—rooted in faith and tradition—face the same adversaries. For Hungary, Israel’s fight is our fight. As Israel stands against terror, Hungary fights against mass migration and the forces seeking to dismantle the fabric of Western civilization. For both Hungary and Israel, sovereignty is non-negotiable. It is a sacred trust passed down through generations.

Our shared values—God, homeland and family—are under siege by forces preaching “social justice,” but, in reality, these movements dismantle national identity and glorify chaos. In this global struggle, the Hungarian right is proud to stand as Israel’s closest ally in Europe.

We know that peace, while essential, is only attainable through strength. A weak, complacent West emboldens our enemies, as recent history shows. Under strong leadership, when former President Donald Trump sat in the White House, we saw historic breakthroughs like the Abraham Accords, which offered a genuine chance for peace in the Middle East. Today, with weak men ruling in Washington and Brussels, terror and unrest have surged, endangering Israel and threatening global stability.

Israel’s constant struggle for security, statehood and peace resonates deeply with Hungary’s history. Together, Hungary and Israel march forward, committed to preserving our faith, culture, and national identity. I don’t think there is any other country in Europe that shares these beliefs, and for this, I am very proud to be a Hungarian.

As we navigate the turbulent seas of history that, despite the liberal conceit, never ended, we must remain strong. Hungary will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel, ensuring that in every international forum—from the European Union to the United Nations—anti-Israel and anti-Jewish initiatives are blocked, and that the sovereignty of both nations is protected.

This alliance is not just about shared interests; it is about preserving a way of life. We fight for a world where nations, faith and traditions are not trampled under the banner of globalist ideologies. Together, Israel and Hungary embody the true spirit of resilience, fighting for sovereignty, peace and the right to live in freedom and security.

Let us continue this march together for the future of our nations, our traditions and our shared values. Wishing a L’Shanah Tovah Umetukah to all of my Jewish friends in Israel. When it feels like most of Europe has turned its back on you, rest assured that Hungary will continue to stand tall with the Jewish homeland.