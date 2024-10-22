More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

From Budapest to Jerusalem

In a world where globalism and progressive ideologies erode national identities and moral foundations, Hungary and Israel remain intertwined.

Miklos Szantho
Shoes on the Danube Bank, a memorial to honor the Jews who were killed by fascist Arrow Cross militiamen during World War II, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 18, 2023. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Shoes on the Danube Bank, a memorial to honor the Jews who were killed by fascist Arrow Cross militiamen during World War II, in Budapest, Hungary, on April 18, 2023. Photo by Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90.
Miklos Szantho
Miklos Szantho Miklos Szantho
Miklos Szantho is the director-general of the Center for Fundamental Rights and the chairman of CPAC Hungary. He can be found on X @MiklosSzantho.
(Oct. 22, 2024 / JNS)

Just before the one-year anniversary of the tragic events of Oct. 7, I had the honor of hosting a pro-Israel summit in Hungary along with my colleagues from the Center for Fundamental Rights. We were honored to host Miri Regev—Israel’s minister of transport, national infrastructure and road safety—and Knesset member Simcha Rothman, along with other Israeli leaders.

During the conference, we heard meaningful remarks from Israeli, American and Hungarian leaders, but what I found most poignant was hearing the testimony of a mother whose daughter was murdered by Hamas terrorists and the account of a Nova music festival survivor.

This gathering was not only an expression of our unwavering solidarity with Israel but also a resounding message to the world that Hungary’s elected officials and civil society stand firmly by its side. As we face a global climate where national sovereignty and cultural heritage are under attack, Hungary’s commitment to Israel remains steadfastly rooted in our shared values of faith, tradition and security.

The message of the conference was clear: Despite a new wave of antisemitism in the West, Hungary will remain an island of peace. The aim is to extend this peace to as many countries on the continent as possible. We will not remain silent. We will stand by Israel, the victims and their families.

In a world where globalism and progressive ideologies erode national identities and moral foundations, the paths of Hungary and Israel remain intertwined.

We, Hungarian conservatives, recognize that Israel’s fight against terror mirrors our struggle against mass migration and the ideological assault on national sovereignty. In Europe, Hungary stands as a bulwark for Israel and resisting a European mainstream that promotes mass migration and a rejection of our Judeo-Christian ethics.

At the heart of our unique bond is a mutual understanding of the threats we face. Virulent anti-Zionism fueled by a convergence of Islamist extremism and woke radicalism is rampant in many Western societies. Yet in Hungary, we resist these forces internally and externally, on the world stage, at the United Nations and in the European Parliament. Like the Israelis, we Hungarians defend our borders, safeguard our traditions and reject the ideologies that aim to erase cultural identities in favor of a borderless, uniform mass of people devoid of culture and identity.

Israel’s right to exist, its millennia-old nationhood and its success as a prosperous and technologically advanced democracy infuriates both Islamist extremists and the progressive left. The attacks on Israel are not just on the military—they are ideological. In Western Europe, the conformist revolt led by the woke elite, acting as the vanguard of so-called “progress” in the West, explicitly fuels anti-Israel sentiment. In elite universities across the world, pro-Hamas protests and the burning of Israeli flags are symptoms of a much deeper malaise: The progressive left’s abandonment of Jewish communities in favor of gaining political capital from large immigrant populations, many of whom harbor deep-rooted antisemitic animus.

This is why Hungary’s unwavering support for Israel goes beyond symbolic gestures. It is a recognition that both our nations—rooted in faith and tradition—face the same adversaries. For Hungary, Israel’s fight is our fight. As Israel stands against terror, Hungary fights against mass migration and the forces seeking to dismantle the fabric of Western civilization. For both Hungary and Israel, sovereignty is non-negotiable. It is a sacred trust passed down through generations.

Our shared values—God, homeland and family—are under siege by forces preaching “social justice,” but, in reality, these movements dismantle national identity and glorify chaos. In this global struggle, the Hungarian right is proud to stand as Israel’s closest ally in Europe.

We know that peace, while essential, is only attainable through strength. A weak, complacent West emboldens our enemies, as recent history shows. Under strong leadership, when former President Donald Trump sat in the White House, we saw historic breakthroughs like the Abraham Accords, which offered a genuine chance for peace in the Middle East. Today, with weak men ruling in Washington and Brussels, terror and unrest have surged, endangering Israel and threatening global stability.

Israel’s constant struggle for security, statehood and peace resonates deeply with Hungary’s history. Together, Hungary and Israel march forward, committed to preserving our faith, culture, and national identity. I don’t think there is any other country in Europe that shares these beliefs, and for this, I am very proud to be a Hungarian.

As we navigate the turbulent seas of history that, despite the liberal conceit, never ended, we must remain strong. Hungary will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with Israel, ensuring that in every international forum—from the European Union to the United Nations—anti-Israel and anti-Jewish initiatives are blocked, and that the sovereignty of both nations is protected.

This alliance is not just about shared interests; it is about preserving a way of life. We fight for a world where nations, faith and traditions are not trampled under the banner of globalist ideologies. Together, Israel and Hungary embody the true spirit of resilience, fighting for sovereignty, peace and the right to live in freedom and security.

Let us continue this march together for the future of our nations, our traditions and our shared values. Wishing a L’Shanah Tovah Umetukah to all of my Jewish friends in Israel. When it feels like most of Europe has turned its back on you, rest assured that Hungary will continue to stand tall with the Jewish homeland.

Europe Israeli Foreign Policy
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Nikolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at a press briefing in Jerusalem on May 13, 2026. Photo by Ahmad Gharabli / AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Mladenov: Gaza tunnels could take decade to clear
The Board of Peace envoy said that Israel would not be required to withdraw from the Strip until Hamas disarms.
August 10, 2026 02:58 AM
JNS Staff
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
04:52
Israeli winger Manor Solomon set for West Ham move
04:33
Air Canada extends Israel flight suspension to January 2027
04:11
Netanyahu spokesman: Hamas broke Gaza truce 17 times on Friday
03:48
Pakistan defense chief urges Muslim front against Israel
03:24
Regavim takes EU sanctions fight to European court
03:04
Israeli spokesman says Iran ‘not to be trusted’ on nuclear deal
02:54
Iran presents demands to US for reopening the Strait of Hormuz
02:29
J’lem issues travel warning for Greece ahead of anti-Israel demonstrations
02:09
IDF rules out security breach at Kibbutz Zikim near Gaza border
01:59
Toronto police arrest 2 more over antisemitic protest
01:36
Israel opposes Gaza peace plan ‘in its current form,’ minister says
01:18
Vance: US looking to ‘maximize’ oil flowing out of Strait of Hormuz
01:01
Iranian president: Now is best time for agreement to end war
00:37
Israel, Lebanon produce shortlist of countries to oversee Hezbollah disarmament
00:07
Palestinian technocratic body starts planning temporary Gaza lodging
08:56
World Jewish Congress marks 90th anniversary
07:27
Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan sign mutual defense pact
06:48
Israel sends predatory beetles to save Cyprus prickly pear farms
06:31
Erdan, Edelstein launch right-wing party
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
The global reach of a renewed war in Gaza
Ben Cohen
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David