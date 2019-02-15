Rep. Ilhan Omar is funded by Israel-hating BDS promoters and PACs

Israel-hating Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) has repeatedly displayed deep-seated, dangerous anti-Semitism and hatred towards the Jewish people.

Rep. Omar falsely called Israel “evil” and an “apartheid regime.” She promotes anti-Israel boycotts, divestment and sanctions (BDS)—the delegitimization and economic destruction of Israel—after lying to voters about her BDS position while running for Congress. Rep. Omar sought reduced sentences for ISIS terrorists, a position that endangers every American. And she’s never apologized for any of these issues.

The Democratic House leadership’s recent condemnations of Rep. Omar are an important first step, but they are not enough, especially because she immediately backtracked on her phony “non-apologies” by again defaming Jews and Israel.

From the outset, the Zionist Organization of America urged that Ilhan Rep. Omar must be removed from the House Foreign Relations Committee, which is a position that enables her to harm U.S.-Israel relations and mainstream her virulent anti-Semitism. We are thankful that this week, U.S. President Trump called for Rep. Omar’s ouster from the committee, at a minimum.

Rep. Omar’s most recent anti-Semitic tweets—that a Jewish lobby organization (AIPAC) and money cause Congress to support Israel—are woefully wrong. Congress supports Israel because the American people, Jewish and non-Jewish, support Israel; it’s the moral thing to do, and both nations share democratic values and strategic interests.

Rep. Omar’s anti-Semitic “Jewish money” tweets prompted us to examine her own funders. ZOA’s analysis of Rep. Her Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings found that her financial supporters include a veritable “Who’s Who” of anti-Israel propagandists and haters and anti-Israel PACs. For instance:





CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) is one of Rep. Omar’s top 20 reportedly IPT ruling at least a prima facie case as to CAIR’s involvement in a conspiracy to support Hamas.” CAIR-CA PAC gave her $5,000.



In addition, CAIR-CA’s executive director, Hussam Ayloush



James Zogby , president of the anti-Israel Arab-American Institute (AAI), chairman of the anti-Israel Palestine Human Rights Campaign, and a major anti-Israel propagandist, gave Rep. Omar $2,700. Zogby falsely accused



A professor from California Islamic University, which “arm[s] [students] with tools needed to spread Islam wherever they go,” donated to Rep. Omar.



A $500 donor to Rep. Omar showed his wife wearing Hamas scarves and put on his Facebook profile,



OneVoice gave Rep. Omar $1,000. The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations’ 2016 bipartisan staff report interfere with Israel’s election



Bend the Arc Jewish Action Inc. PAC , founded and chaired Victor Rosenthal



Debbie (Dhabah) Almontaser , who defended

Rep. Omar’s most recent non-apology added: “At the same time, I reaffirm the problematic role of lobbyists in our politics, whether it be AIPAC, the NRA or the fossil fuel industry.” Hypocritically however, Rep. Omar accepted oil money from Beowulf Energy’s principal Nazar Khan ($2,000); Giant Oil president Basem Ali ($2,000); and an ExxonMobil specialist.

She also hypocritically accepted approximately $190,000 of PAC money.

Disappointingly, “Nancy Pelosi for Congress,” previously gave Rep. Omar $2,000. Now that Rep. Omar has repeatedly displayed her deep-seated anti-Semitism, Speaker Pelosi has condemned those comments, saying “Omar’s use of anti-Semitic tropes and prejudicial accusations about Israel’s supporters is deeply offensive.” We hope Speaker Pelosi will discontinue financially supporting Rep. Omar and immediately remove her from the House Foreign Relations Committee.

Rep. Omar must be isolated, defunded and removed from positions—meaning from every committee where she can carry out the extremist anti-Israel anti-American agenda of those who are backing her financially.

Morton A. Klein is the national president of the Zionist Organization of America. Elizabeth A. Berney is ZOA’s director of special projects.