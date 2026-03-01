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Purim’s lottery: Finding Divine Providence in uncertain times

It is worth reminding ourselves, particularly in moments like these, that human reasoning and strategy have their limits.

Mar. 1, 2026
Rabbi David Stav

Purim’s lottery: Finding Divine Providence in uncertain times

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“Esther Denouncing Haman”
“Esther Denouncing Haman,” oil on canvas, photo of painting by Ernest Normand, 1888. Credit: Public Domain via Wikimedia Commons.
Rabbi David Stav
Rabbi David Stav is the chief rabbi of the city of Shoham, and founder and chairman of the Tzohar Rabbinical Organization in Israel.

One of the most well-known questions about the holiday of Purim stems from its name. In most cases, our holiday names reflect the miracle or salvation that occurred on that day. They are not simply dates on a calendar; they are at the very heart of our national identities, our history, our very peoplehood.

Passover is in reference to how God “passed over” the Jewish homes and saved them from death and destruction. On Sukkot, we are sheltered in booths as a reference to the Ananei Kakavod (“Clouds of Honor”) that shielded us in the desert. Chanukah is, of course, well known for the story of the defeat of an enemy intent on our destruction, and the physical and spiritual victories that came with it.

So what is it about the word Purim that we can connect to the miracle or salvation of the holiday? The word pur translates as “lottery,” referring to Haman’s lottery, randomly chosen when the Jews were slated for destruction. As we know, through the actions of Esther and Mordechai, the evil decree was blessedly averted.

But we are left with the question of how the word pur in any way reflects our miraculous salvation? Quite the opposite is true. The lottery was not our savior, but rather, the event that was meant to indicate our demise.

Our sages in the Talmud teach that Haman rejoiced when he saw that the lottery had fallen in the month of Adar. It goes on to explain that he thought it was the right month for Jewish destruction, for this was the month that Moses had died. What he didn’t remember was that Moses was also born in the month of Adar. But what is to be learned from this Gemara? What does the death or birth of Moses have to do with Purim and Haman’s hateful lottery?

All these many centuries later, we are ironically again focusing our attention on Persia, awaiting the results of a new story yet to be told, following the joint U.S.-Israel attack on the mullahs of contemporary Iran.

No one really knows what may come next. One thing is certain, though: Whatever does happen, we will be subjected to countless experts and pundits who said “we told you this is exactly how it would play out” and then go on to explain why what happened was the proper course of action.

The ability to look in the rearview mirror and critically analyze what has already transpired is of little benefit now. The reality is that few, if any, people can claim to know what will be. It is worth reminding ourselves, particularly in moments like these, that human reasoning and strategy have their limits. Only God, who rules with abundant wisdom and kindness, will dictate the course of future events.

All those centuries ago, the sages taught us this lesson through teaching about Adar. If this month could be bad for the Jews (as it was when Moses died), it could just as well be good for the Jews (as it was when Moses was born). It’s not up to fate or luck how things transpire, but about the will of the One Above.

Indeed, that truth underlies the holiday of Purim and why the name connected to the lottery is, in fact, so significant. We are being reminded that nothing in our world is without reason and that God controls everything, including the seemingly random lotteries. The remarkable confluence of events that lie at the heart of the Purim story was all part of His master plan; He knew exactly what would occur, when and how.

That lesson and belief are all the more important in today’s world. Even though we live in a time of seeming uncertainty, we can and must live with the confidence that what occurs is God’s will and is for the best.

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