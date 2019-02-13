More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Forget Ilhan Omar; pay attention to her Jewish support system

Mostly on social-media platforms, but in mainstream media outlets as well, Jews have been trying to extend her support, justify her spew and ratchet up the anti-Semitic poison.

Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad Yisrael Medad
Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist, author and former director of educational programming at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center. A graduate of Yeshiva University, he made aliyah in 1970 and has since held key roles in Israeli politics, media and education. A member of Israel’s Media Watch executive board, he has contributed to publications such as The Los Angeles Times, The Jerusalem Post and International Herald Tribune. He and his wife, who have five children, live in Shilo.
(Feb. 13, 2019 / JNS)

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Minnesota is only part of the story of the colonialist settling of anti-Semitism in the highest echelons of the American democratic power system. Her financial support from CAIR, an unindicted co-conspirator in a terror financing trial, a group she raised money for, is readily available for those who seek information. And they’ve begun right now generating financial support for her 2020 campaign. Her disingenuous disguising of her BDS support was published. Her obvious anti-Semitism is not new.

But there is another part to her story. Jews.

No, not the Jews she has targeted. Not the Jews she has besmirched. Not the Jews she has placed in the cross-hairs in a gross intersectionality of hatred with the white supremacists, whose belief in “Jewish money” she had justified. No, the Jews who support her and identify with her agenda.

Mostly on social-media platforms, but in mainstream media outlets as well, Jews have been trying to extend her support, justify her spew and ratchet up the anti-Semitic poison.

That’s right. Jews.

Their ideological political stance is one that plays on anti-Semitic tropes even more than Omar. Even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez recognized it, tweeting that she’s: “inspired by Jewish leadership who brought her in, not push her out, to heal.”

In this interim summary, some of the social-media conversation reacting to Omar’s anti-Semitism can be found but there is much more. Let me make some selections.

Here is a tweet from Jewish Voice for Peace:

We #standwithIlhan and appreciate her response to the impact of word choices but it isn’t really about words here, it’s about all of our abilities to critique @aipac. As JVP’s Executive Director @rvilkomerson said earlier … “Lobbies influence politics, I don’t think that’s controversial to say.”

Sure, lobbies influence politics, but Omar tweeted that they bought the votes of politicians. That attracted (and this is the danger) a response such as this:

Hear, hear. Courage to critique pro occupation, in the hope of finding peace is not anti Israel, it’s pro HUMAN RIGHTS.

Human rights is part of the equation, but so, too, is human rights for Jews. Arab terror that killed Jews began long before any supposed “illegal” occupation. Jews have a right to live in peace and security.

JVP hyped it higher, subsequently tweeting:

Amid ongoing attempts to smear @IlhanMN as antisemitic & attacks against her fueled by racism & Islamophobia, we’re reflecting on this quote from the #TorahOfAngelaDavis: “Antisemitism and racism are historically linked. Calling up one unleashes the other.”

No “smear” is there but an actual classic anti-Semitic theme was expressed by Omar but JVP Jews are out-Omaring Omar.

And finally, JVP let loose with this:

“ … now progressive Dems like Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib are challenging this bipartisan commitment to an apartheid state.”

Playing the apartheid card, by Jews, is simply heinous. They know it is not true, but they push it as part of their progressive agenda.

IfNotNow was also quite active fomenting anti-Israel attitudes. In one, they wrote:

Presidential hopefuls are going against AIPAC, especially when they legislate people’s speech when criticizing Israel. Only a few years ago, this would’ve been unthinkable—our movements are transforming the political landscape, and we’re not stopping.

How can they be happy at a “transformation” that is morally corrupting the American political landscape while messaging untruths about Israel? These are also Jews you delight in making things worse for Jews.

Take Ady Barkan who, responding to an IfNotNow tweet, wrote in a thread to strengthen the link between Jews and money:

AIPAC is a central pillar of the occupation. Without Congressional support, the Likud/anti-Palestine/pro-occupation project would be radically undermined. AIPAC is the anchor of that support, and its money and Sheldon Adelson’s money are indispensable to the work.

AIPAC supports a two-state solution, by the way. Omar, interestingly, responded to this tweet, writing:

I am going to miss your presence and courage. In solidarity my friend, in solidarity.

Barkan, who tragically suffers from ALS, holds Israeli citizenship in addition to being an American. And don’t skip Simone Zimmerman.

Mainstream Jewish media also joined in. The Forward granted guest op-ed space to Peter Feld who opined that “No, Ilhan Omar Is Not Anti-Semitic For Calling Out AIPAC.” Feld, unidentified in The Forward, would appear to be Political Director at The Insurrection describes itself as a “Date-driven political and media company specializing in digital strategy, messaging and targeting.” When I was at university in the 1960s, we called that agitprop. Lenin would be proud.

Feld has had a Twitter account suspended for his language and, from the snippets I saw, I can guess due to his anti-Semitism. On Dec. 1, he tweeted that the Israel Anti-Boycott Act is a “racist law.” He has been hosted at the vicious anti-Zionist website Mondoweiss. Haaretz quoted him on May 3, 2016:

BDS activist Peter Feld, a writer for the pro-BDS website Mondoweiss, [wrote] that “Israel totally meets” the definition of apartheid under international law, “2 sets of laws for 2 ethnicities. Just what you boycotted in the 80s.”

Feld was corresponding with Steve Van Zandt of the E-Street Band, trying, unsuccessfully, to halt Bruce Springsteen from appearing in Israel.

And there is the other Peter. Professor Beinart. He tied his own brand of “whataboutism” with a misrepresentation of the reality in Judea and Samaria, writing in The Forward.

“ … if we’re going to demand that politicians apologize for any hint of association with bigotry, let’s not stop with Ilhan Omar. Let’s hold her critics to the same standard. Establishing two legal systems in the same territory—one for Jews and one for Palestinians, as Israel does in the West Bank—is bigotry. Guaranteeing Jews in the West Bank citizenship, due process, free movement and the right to vote for the government that controls their lives while denying those rights to their Palestinian neighbors is bigotry. It’s a far more tangible form of bigotry than Omar’s flirtation with anti-Semitic tropes.”

Of course, there are two legal systems. That’s international law. Does Beinart want Israel to contravene international law?

Article 43 of the Geneva Convention makes it clear: “The authority of the legitimate power having in fact passed into the hands of the occupant, the latter shall respect […] the laws in force in the country.” Israel must preserve the previous legal system. Of course, since the system that existed in 1967 was itself of an illegal occupier, Hashemite Jordan, Beinart would be hard put to deny that the true legal system in force guaranteed the Jewish right “to close settlement by Jews on the land” as Article 6 of the 1922 League of Nations decision states.

But beyond such details, what Beinart is doing is being willing to tolerate a high level of anti-Israelism by Omar as long as she cleans up her anti-Semitism. That would be OK for him.

Omar need be combated. But be on the lookout for her Jews.

Yisrael Medad is an American-born Israeli journalist and commentator.

BDS Movement Anti-Israel Bias Congress
EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein