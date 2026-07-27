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Toronto police believe same SUV used in attacks on two Jewish-owned bakeries over weekend

The Toronto Police Service released a photo of the suspected vehicle and asked witnesses or those with relevant dash-camera or security footage to come forward.

JNS Staff
Toronto police
Image of a suspected vehicle released by the Toronto Police Service as part of an investigation into attacks on Jewish bakeries on July 25 and July 26, 2026. Credit: Toronto Police Service.
(July 27, 2026 / JNS)

The Toronto Police Service released an image of the suspected SUV used in attacks on Jewish-owned bakeries in the city on Saturday and Sunday.

The department stated on Monday that there were “two firearm discharge incidents targeting separate locations of the same Jewish-owned bakery chain: one in the Bathurst Street and Steeles Avenue West area and the other in the Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue West area.”

In the same release, the department said that moments after a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the Steeles Avenue location at about 11:15 p.m. on July 25, the “front glass of the bakery shattered and the vehicle fled southbound on Carpenter Road” and the “front window of the bakery was damaged.” It added that the bakery was closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

When a dark-colored SUV pulled up in front of the other location at about 12:15 a.m. on July 26, “a firearm was discharged from the vehicle, striking the front windows of the bakery,” and “evidence of gunfire was located at the scene,” the department said. That bakery was also closed at the time, and no one was hurt.

JNS sought comment from the police department about whether there were gunshots at both sites, or only the second one.

The department has said that it is probing the incidents as hate crimes, and it said on Monday that it suspects the same SUV was used in both attacks.

It also said that there was a “firearm discharge incident that occurred in the early morning hours of July 27 at the U.S. Consulate General in Toronto.”

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